The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, May 13, 2024

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here. See the drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?). Check today's tides in Flagler Beach here. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.









Today at a Glance:

The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast. The meeting of the seven-member board is open to the public.

The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, where the City Commission is holding its meetings until it is able to occupy its own City Hall on Commerce Parkway likely in early 2025. The commission will recognize several of its law enforcement officers for various milestones and achievements. To access meeting agendas, materials and minutes, go here.

Vivian Richardson: Vivian Richardson, 83 died on May 6. Richardson served as president of African American Cultural Society (AACS), was a former first and second Vice Presidents, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. She ran for Palm Coast City Council in 2007, losing to Holsey Moorman. A viewing and reflections will be held today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., at First Church, the Rev. Gillard S. Glover, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. A second viewing will take place Tuesday from noon to 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. It will follow with a funeral mass from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. A repass will be held at the African American Cultural Society 4422 US Highway 1 Palm Coast Florida 32164 Tuesday May 14, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Nar-Anon Family Groups offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts through a 12-step program, 6 p.m. at St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. Find virtual meetings here.













In Coming Days:





May 23: The Flagler County Association of Realtors hosts its 16th annual Meet the Mayors Q&A at 11:30 p.m. at the FCAR building, 4101 East Moody Boulevard. The session will include, by order of seniority in office, Bunnell Mayor Catherine Robinson, Beverly Beach Mayor Steve Emmett, Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin, and Flagler Beach Mayor Patti King. The session will also likely include a county representative. The invitation is open to the public, seats are limited register through eventbrite. Register Here.





For the full calendar, go here.

Notably: The front page of the New York Times on Nov. 21, 1934, carried this headline: “Gen. Butler Bares ‘Fascist Plot’ To Seize Government By Force.” Amazingly, it was not the lead story. It wasn’t even in second lead. Stories about a city tax and an arms control proposal took those spots. But there was nothing secondary about the plot, which had a few proleptic similarities with our own January 6: the plot, led by “Wall Street interests” no less, would have been cloaked in a march on Washington of 500,000 ex-soldiers, a private army, some of whom (naturally) seeing General Douglas MacArthur as an “alternate head of the Fascist army” if a different general did not accept. The different general was Butler, who spilled the plot to the House Committee on Un-American Activities (that already-existing shard of fascism in our government). The plotters denied it all. Meanwhile Sinclaire Lewis was busy working on It Can’t Happen Here (it would be published 11 months later). But four months earlier Nathanael West had published A Cool Million, the lesser known novel similarly themed, but as a Voltairean satire: The American Leather Shirts, a fascist organization, wants to take over the country and does so by abusing the memory of a Lemuel Pitkin, exploited in life and death, and–this will make you not smile–with Shagpoke Whipple, a former president, rising to dictatorship. “As parody it is almost perfect,” the Times reviewer called it. Ninety years later, we cannot call it parody. —P.T.

Now this: “A Semantic Analysis of Nathanael West’s ‘A Cool Million'”









