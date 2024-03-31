The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, March 31, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Today is Easter Sunday.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]

Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from noon to 3 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

‘Bonnie and Clyde, the Musical,’ at Daytona Playhouse: March 29, 30, April 4, 5, 6, 12, 13 at 7:30pm, March 31, April 7, 14 at 2:00pm. Tickets: $25, $24 and $15 depending on age. Book here. When Bonnie and Clyde meet, their craving for excitement and fame send them chasing their dreams. Forced to stay on the run, the lovers resort to robbery and murder to survive. As the infamous duo’s fame grows bigger, the end draws nearer in this exciting musical.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.













In Coming Days:



April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 7: AAUW 40th Anniversary Celebration: 3 to 6 p.m. at Uncork'd, 213 South Second Street, Flagler Beach, featuring drinks, music, appetizers and a silent auction. Tickets are $25, a price that includes one glass of wine and one appetizer. Buy tickets here or at Chez Jacqueline, 25 Palm Harbor Village Way, Palm Coast (Cash or Check). For four decades, AAUW--American AAssociation of University Women--has served Flagler County by funding academic scholarships for women and girls and contributing to various local charitable programs including Flagler County Education Foundation’s Stuff the Bus. Since 2013, the organization has supported Tech Trek, a STEM program that offers two summer camps in Florida for 7th grade girls at Stetson University and Florida Atlantic University and, since 2016, it has provided Arts Grants for local students in middle school through 11th grade.



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





For the full calendar, go here.

Readings: Richard Hofstadter was that rarity of great historians: as readable as he was erudite, and often willing to address the issues of the moment. He died in his prime in 1970. He was just 54. He’d won two Pulitzers by then. If he’d kept going, he’d have been that other hyper-rarity: a historian winning a Nobel for literature. He wrote that well. (Bertrand Russell won it for literature, and he only wrote non-fiction.) Some of his great books included Anti-intellectualism in American Life (1963) and The Paranoid Style in American Politics (1964), recently reissued by the Library of America. The October 1970 issue of American Heritage, the month of his death, carried one of his essays, “America as a Gun Culture.” It reads like an OpEd published after any of our recurring mass-murdering shootings, though he was writing after the carnage of the 1960s and the assassinations by guns of the two Kennedys, Malcolm X and Medgar Evers: “Many otherwise intelligent Americans cling with pathetic stubbornness to the notion that the people’s right to bear arms is the greatest protection of their individual rights and a firm safeguard of democracy — without being in the slightest perturbed by the fact that no other democracy in the world observes any such “right” and that in some democracies in which citizens’ rights are rather better protected than in ours, such as England and the Scandinavian countries, our arms control policies would be considered laughable.” He ridicules the claim by such ideological terrorists as the NRA that the Second Amendment was synonymous with individual liberty. ” Plainly it was not meant as such. The right to bear arms was a collective , not an individual, right, closely linked to the civic need (especially keen in the absence of a sufficient national army) for “a well regulated Militia.” It was, in effect, a promise that Congress would not be able to bar the states from doing whatever was necessary to maintain well-regulated militias.” That’s the reasoning, upheld by three Supreme Court decisions, that Antonin Scalia and four other justices demolished with Scalia’s 2008 Heller decision, which adopted what Warren Burger, the conservative, former Chief Justice, had called the “fraud” of Second Amendment interpretations. See the video. —P.T.

Now this:









