The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Weather: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Separation Chat, Open Discussion: The Atlantic Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State hosts an open, freewheeling discussion on the topic here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at its new location, Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

Weekly Chess Club for Teens, Ages 9-18, at the Flagler County Public Library: Do you enjoy Chess, trying out new moves, or even like some friendly competition? Come visit the Flagler County Public Library at the Teen Spot every Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. for Chess Club. Everyone is welcome, for beginners who want to learn how to play all the way to advanced players. For more information contact the Youth Service department 386-446-6763 ext. 3714 or email us at [email protected]

The Circle of Light Course in Miracles study group meets at Vedic Moons, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast, Fl every Wednesday at 1:20 PM. There is a $2 love donation that goes to the store for the use of their room. If you have your own book, please bring it. All students of the Course are welcome. There is also an introductory group at 1:00 PM. The group is facilitated by Aynne McAvoy, who can be reached at [email protected].













April 3: Flagler Cares hosts its quarterly Help Night from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Flagler County Village Community Room, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B304, Palm Coast. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources. The event is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining various services including autism screenings, tablets (low-income qualification), fair housing legal consultations, Marketplace Navigation, childcare services, SNAP and Medicaid application assistance, behavioral health services, and much more. Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community. Flagler Cares works with clients to identify needs and create solutions that address those unique needs. Flagler Cares is proud to have a wide range of community partners who are committed to providing high quality services to those who need them most. Flagler Cares is also passionate about filling gaps and bringing needed services into the county where they did not previously exist.

For more information about this event, please call 386-319-9483 ext. 0, or email [email protected] .



April 6: Featured Artist Rick de Yampert at Ormond Art Walk: Ormond Memorial Art Museum and Gardens (OMAM), 78 East Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. 3 to 7 p.m. Visit OMAM, where a pop-up art exhibit by our featured artist, Rick deYampert--and FlaglerLive's culture writer--will be on display inside our reception gallery. Meet the artist and enjoy refreshments. Beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase on the Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting). Visit all the Ormond Beach Art Walk stops by using the complimentary shuttle, which picks up and drops off at the museum's south entrance on Halifax Drive. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."



April 10: Flagler Tiger Bay Club Guest Speaker: Paul Peterson, Regional Vice President First Trust Portfolios, L.P., 11:30 a.m. at Hammock Dunes Club, 30 Avenue Royale, Palm Coast. Tickets are $35 for members, $40 for non-members. Peterson will discuss the 2024 economic outlook and impacts of the current political landscape on the broader economy. Peterson works with financial professionals to help them implement Unit Investment Trusts, Mutual Funds and Exchange-Traded Funds into their practice. He has over 20 years in the financial services industry and works closely with each financial professional to provide him or her with industry-leading economic and market commentary, portfolio analysis and practice management consulting. Previously, he was at Van Kampen and Invesco where he specialized in Mutual Funds and Unit Investment Trusts. Peterson is a graduate of Loras College where he earned a degree in Mathematics and in Education.



May 2: National Day of Prayer Protest: Members of the Atlantic Coast Chapter of Americans United for Separation of Church and State (www.au.org) will gather to protest the National Day of Prayer from noon until 1 p.m. at the northwest corner of Belle Terre and Pine Lake Parkways in Palm Coast. They object to the National Day of Prayer because it involves the government, by Presidential Proclamation and Congressional Action, suggesting when Americans should pray. This event will last an hour and is open to the public: all are welcome. Participants are invited to bring their own signs promoting religious freedom, separation of church and state, and reproductive rights. For further information email [email protected] or call 804-914-4460.





Notably: India, allegedly the world’s largest democracy, whose 1.41 billion people will imminently outnumber China’s, is borrowing a page from Donald Trump’s and Steven Miller’s fondness for Muslim bans. Earlier this month it enacted a new citizenship law designed to be benevolent toward persecuted minorities. Any Christian, Buddhist, Shinto or any other religion fleeing South Asian countries will have their citizenship applications fast-tracked, as will those undocumented but already in India. The one exception? Muslims. Not welcomed in India (which has the world’s third-largest Muslim population, at 200 million, though it’s been a while since Hindus have massacred Muslims or vice versa.) Imperial Britain, with its endless capacity for fucking up whatever it lords over wherever the imperial sun never set, carved out Pakistan out of India in 1947 to segregate all Muslims there–two Pakistans, actually, East and West, until the eastern one became independent Bangladesh. Three wars followed. India’s new law isn’t that new really: it passed in 2020, but it hadn’t been enacted until now. “Opponents of the legislation in India and international rights groups have called the bill a major blow to India’s long-held commitment to a secular democracy. Officials in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have insisted that the legislation would protect human rights,” the Times reported four years ago. Doubtless when Trump is elected and he reimposes all sorts of exclusionary rules he’ll call it a win for human rights and democracy, right after a chummy phone call with Putin to get the language just right. —P.T.

