The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday February 29, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Thursday Night: Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Drug Court convenes before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, Kim C. Hammond Justice Center 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 1, Bunnell. Drug Court is open to the public. See the Drug Court handbook here and the participation agreement here.

‘Tuck Everlasting,’ at Limelight Theater, 11 Old Mission Avenue, St. Augustine. Tickets: $22.50. Book here. 7:30 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show is at 2 p.m. What would you do if you had all eternity? Eleven-year-old Winnie Foster yearns for a life of adventure beyond her white picket fence, but not until she becomes unexpectedly entwined with the Tuck Family does she get more than she could have imagined. When Winnie learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth, she must fight to protect their secret from those who would do anything for a chance at eternal life. As her adventure unfolds, Winnie faces an extraordinary choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey.













In Coming Days:

March 9: Rick de Yampert, Palm Coast Author of 'Crows and Ravens,' Holds Book-Signing at Vedic Moons: Palm Coast author and FlaglerLive's arts and culture writer, Rick de Yampert is holding a book signing and meet-and-greet from 2 to 4 p.m. at Vedic Moons--Ayurvedic Wellness, Metaphysical Shop & Herbal Apothecary, 4984 Palm Coast Parkway, Units 4-6, in Palm Coast (across from St. Joe's Plaza). Llewellyn, one of the world’s major metaphysical publishers, publishes de Yampert's Crows and Ravens: Mystery, Myth, and Magic of Sacred Corvids, on March 8. The event also will feature de Yampert’s Mr. Crow art for sale. For more information, see the Vedic Moons website at vedicmoons.com, or call the shop at 386-585-5167. See de Yampert’s Llewellyn author page here, and his Amazon page here. Visit de Yampert’s personal websites at rickdeyampert.com and mistercrowart.com. See: "Rick de Yampert, FlaglerLive’s Arts and Culture Writer, Releases ‘Crows and Ravens’ Book."





For the full calendar, go here.



Starting March 15: Caryl Churchill's 'Vinegar Tom,' at City Repertory Theatre, 160 Cypress Point Parkway (City Marketplace, Suite B207), Palm Coast, 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. on Sunday. $15-$30. Book tickets here. From Director John Sbordone's program notes: Caryl Churchill’s "Vinegar Tom," written in collaboration with the Monstrous Regiment Theatre Company, uses the hunt for witches in the 17th century, as stool to investigate the subjugation of women in a male dominated society. The lessons of the past, though more blatant than the present, are reflected in many aspects of our own society. Churchill, a leading feminist writer in Britain for over 50 years, explores the free spirited Alice, the subservient Susan, the caged in Betty, the destitute Joan and the ever helpful Ellen in the context of their repressive environment. She uses modern techniques such as the episodic scene to convey the pervasiveness of the subjugation without absorbing the audience in emotional crisis. She asks us to observe the behaviors without getting lost in their melodrama. One technique establishes these goals graphically. The songs are intended to covey a contemporary commentary on the behavior of the past. CRT is proud to present this daring exploration and thankful to Benjamin Beck for composing the compelling music to accompany our efforts.



March 16: Food Truck Palooza, Kick-off for the annual Food-A-Thon, is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast, with over 40 food trucks, kids free fun zone, prizes, and live entertainment that includes Southern Chaos and Robert Keele. $5 parking will benefit Grace Community Food Pantry.



April 3: One-Stop Help Night on Range of Social, Medical and Legal Services at Flagler Cares, with other community partners, April 3, 3 to 7 p.m. at Flagler County Village, City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway in Palm Coast. Help Night is on the third floor of Building B, Suite 302. This one-stop Help Night offering a range of social, medical, legal and other services. Help Night is organized and hosted by Flagler Cares and other community partners as a one-stop help event. Representatives from Flagler County Human Services, Early Learning Coalition, EasterSeals, Family Life Center, Florida Legal Services, Lions Club, and many other organizations will be available to provide information and resources.



Help Night is open to the public, free to attend, and will offer assistance with obtaining the following services:



Resources on Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten, Help Me Grow, and more from the Early Learning Coalition



Autism screening and Early Steps program information from Easterseals



Health Marketplace information from Flagler Cares’ certified Navigator Information on Flagler Cares' Behavioral Health Program and the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORe) initiative



Medicaid/SNAP on-site application assistance provided by Flagler Cares



On-site Legal Consultation provided by Florida Legal Services



Information on services offered by Flagler County Human Services



Flagler Department of Health Diabetes Clinic and Smoking Cessation Information



Tablet program - free tablets for eligible applicants; must bring a valid ID, $11 one-time activation fee, and at least one of the following: Medicaid Food stamps; Section 8 Low income (SSI letter, 1099, W2)



And more from additional community partners. Stop by to check out all available resources.





Flagler Cares is a non-profit agency focused on creating a vital, expansive social safety net that addresses virtually all the health and social needs of our community.







Notably: The unfortunate events and people whose memory and anniversaries are limited to leap years: St. Petersburg–our own St. Petersburg in Florida, not the one the cruel and far=-seeing Peter called “the Great” built on the bones of thousands on the banks of the Neva) was incorporated on this day in 1892, though Wikipedia is confused about that: in the article on St. Petersburg, the incorporation of the city is placed in June 1903, while St. Petersburg the town was incorporated in 1892. Did Palm Coast leap over the town part? But I can’t find much else of great note on this day. A coup in Haiti? Those are all over the calendar, so Feb. 29 was bound to hit (Aristide, removed in 2004). Rossini and Jimmy Dorsey, those two comparable musicians, were both Feb. 29 babies, so was Balthus, the French painter who liked to paint little girls in their nickers, and sometimes without them (I recall the semi-scandalous retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art sometime in the 1980s), there’s also Hermione Lee, born in 1948, the New Yorker critic, but again, not a day rich in notable births. I tried to find something witty Voltaire had said about leap years, couldn’t, but he did once propose that, unlike his near-contemporary Retif de la Bretonne, who wrote a delightful Mon Calendrier, about his daily conquests of women (and an even more delightful autobiography that I far prefer to that of the dour and narcissistic Rousseau), there should be a calendar of injustices: each day of the year should have its history of horrors. I think it would defeat any scholar, any amateur: it would be like the Book of the Dead. It would be endless. But it could be segmented, the way the The Equal Justice Initiative devised the History of Racial Injustice Calendar. For example, Feb. 29, 1960: “Alabama Governor Demands Student Organizers Be Expelled For Anti-Segregation Protests.” See below. —P.T.

Now this:













View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.



