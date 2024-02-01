The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, February 1, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast State of the City: Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin delivers the annual State of the City Address at 5:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway NE. he will highlight the accomplishments of the city over the past year and a give a glimpse into what is to come in the future. Register for your free ticket here.

Flagler Schools FAFSA/Financial Aid Night 5– 7:30 p.m., in the Buddy Taylor Middle School cafeteria, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. It is an excellent opportunity for high school students, especially juniors and seniors, and their families to learn more about financial aid options, including information about the new FAFSA federal aid application. Attendees also will learn about scholarship opportunities and securing student loans for their post-secondary education.









In Coming Days:

Saturday, Feb. 3: Invincible: A Glorious Tribute to Michael Jackson, 7 p.m. at Flagler Auditorium, 5500 State Road 100, Palm Coast. The tribute show typically features a performer or a group of performers who impersonate Michael Jackson, capturing his signature dance moves, vocal style, and stage presence. They often wear costumes reminiscent of Jackson’s famous outfits and perform his most popular hits, including songs like “Thriller,” “Billie Jean,” “Beat It,” and many others. The show strives to create an immersive experience for fans of Michael Jackson, allowing them to relive his music and experience his captivating live performances. The show may incorporate multimedia elements, elaborate choreography, and special effects to recreate the atmosphere of a Michael Jackson concert. Tickets $64 to $74. Book here.

Notably: Hate Crimes in the U.S.: Who Bears the Brunt? From Statista: According to statistics released by the FBI, reported hate crimes in the U.S. in 2022 were up year over year both in terms of incidents as well as victims. While official numbers show that most of the crimes were committed due to an underlying anti-Black bias, there is a religious group that is seen to face even more grave problems connected to hate crime. Our chart based on YouGov survey data published by The Economist shows that almost two thirds of all respondents surveyed online in early December 2023 thought that crimes motivated by the race or ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, disability or gender of the victims were a somewhat or very serious problem for Jewish people. In the age cohorts of 45 to 64 and 65 and older, 70 and 79 percent, respectively, thought that these types of crimes committed against Jews were a serious issue. 63 percent of survey participants thought that Black individuals face serious problems in terms of hate crimes committed against the group, while 59 and 55 percent perceived hate crimes against Muslim and Arab people, respectively, as a serious issue.

