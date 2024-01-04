The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 4, 2024

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.
Weather: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Thursday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.
Today at a Glance:
Births: Felix, 7 a.m. Mountain Time.
In Coming Days:
—P.T.
Now this: Walter Cronkite in conversation with major futurists of his day: 1967
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Uncouth: Open Mic Night
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Blue 24 Forum
First Friday in Flagler Beach
Certainly, there was no physical defect. By its perfect shape, its vigor, and its natural dexterity in the use of all its untried limbs, the infant was worthy to have been brought forth in Eden; worthy to have been left there, to be the plaything of the angels, after the world’s first parents were driven out. The child had a native grace which does not invariably coexist with faultless beauty; its attire, however simple, always impressed the beholder as if it were the very garb that precisely became it best. But little Pearl was not clad in rustic weeds. Her mother, with a morbid purpose that may be better understood hereafter, had bought the richest tissues that could be procured, and allowed her imaginative faculty its full play in the arrangement and decoration of the dresses which the child wore, before the public eye.
–From Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter (1852).
