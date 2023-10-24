The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Palm Coast Road Closure: The Stormwater Department will be installing an emergency pipe replacement at 20 Bishop Lane in Palm Coast today from 7 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. This section of roadway will be closed as the Stormwater crew works to replace the pipeline on location. Motorists using this roadway will be detoured to Biscayne Drive to avoid the area. This information has been added to the Flagler County GIS road closure map. View all County-wide road closures here by selecting Flagler County Road Closures: https://data-fcmaps.opendata.arcgis.com/

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will discuss its own policies and procedures as a council. See the document in full here. For agendas, minutes, and audio access to the meetings, go here. For meeting agendas, audio and video, go here.

Taste of the Fun Coast: Flagler Broadcasting’s upscale “foodie” event is returning to Palm Coast’s premiere resort Hammock Beach Spa and Resort, from 4 to 7 p.m. Enjoy sampling of Fine Wine & Spirits and restaurants unique to the area. This event benefits The Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney Laboratory. Tickets are $60 at the door.

The NAACP Flagler Branch’s General Membership Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. Highway 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). The meeting is open to the public, including non-members. To become a member, go here.

Random Acts of Insanity Standup Comedy, 8 p.m. at Cinematique Theater, 242 South Beach Street, Daytona Beach. General admission is $8.50. Every Tuesday and on the first Saturday of every month the Random Acts of Insanity Comedy Improv Troupe specializes in performing fast-paced improvised comedy.

Annual Pumpkin Patch at Trinity Presbyterian Church, from now until Halloween, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the church, 156 Florida Park Drive. Pumpkins of all sizes and colors. A maze for the kids, with photo opps. Revenue benefits youth programs.









In Coming Days:

October 25: Halloween Trick or Treating and Costume Contest With Prizes at City Market Place, 5 to 8 p.m., 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast. Come out with your kids and en joy an afternoon and evening of trick or treating with no fewer than 26 participating businesses up and down at City Marketplace (literally). See the list of participants here. Businesses and organizations will be decorated for the occasion. The Pet and Kid Costume Contests will take place at 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. at the Gazebo, decorated by Joshua from Cut Up and Sew and Amber from The Comic Hippie. First place winners will receive a free professional photograph and first through third place winners will receive a hand made ribbon courtesy of Cut Up and Sew.

October 28: Palm Coast Founders’ Day Food Truck Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast. The Palm Coast Historical Society will celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the opening of its museum in Holland Park. To better acquaint both new and long-time residents with our history we thought it best to attract them to our location in Holland Park with a Founder’s Day reminiscent of a festival. Our family-friendly atmosphere will include music by DJ Vern of Surf 97.3. Five food trucks will be on site which will hopefully encourage folks to relax, browse and linger. Over 24 non-profit community groups, including clubs, historical societies, heritage organizations and more will be displaying their own contributions to Palm Coast history under pop-up tents in the outfield adjacent to our building. Special interest talks will be held under the pavilion across from the museum. More details here.









October 28: Witches of Flagler Beach Bike Ride: Flagler Beach Creates, the non-profit focused on strengthening and polishing Flagler Beach’s uniqueness through a series of artistic events and improvements, is sponsoring its annual Halloween bike-ride fund-raiser starting with bike inspections at 7:30 a.m. at Wickline Park Tennis Courts, 315 South 7th Street, Flagler Beach. The entry fee is $32.80 or more: higher donations are encouraged. Riders must be 18 or older, and a participation waiver is required the day of the event. Bicycles only. Electric bike motors may not be used. No scooters, golf carts, skate boards or roller blades. Sign up here. See the rules of the road here. Contact us at email: [email protected] See: “Witches in Bunches Ride the Streets as Flagler Beach Creates New Brew For Art’s Charms.”

Oct. 28: The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a trunk-or-treat event at 6 p.m. the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center–the Flagler County courthouse–at 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. If you plan to attend, please remain inside your vehicle while following the candy station route in the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center parking lot. FCSO personnel will distribute the sweets and provide you with a candy bag with safety tips. Sheriff Woody and Jessie (A.K.A. Sheriff Rick Staly and his wife Debbie) plan to attend and greet you at the start. “Our Trunk-or-Treat event is a fun and safe place for children and adults to join in on the Halloween fun,” Sheriff Staly noted. “FCSO’s Community Engagement team has worked hard to put this event together and we hope you join us for a ‘spooktacular’ evening!”

October 29: Nat Adderley Jr Performs for NEFJA: The North East Florida Jazz Association (NEFJA) is proud to announce that the Nat Adderley Jr. Quartet featuring internationally acclaimed Jazz pianist, bandleader, producer and arranger Nat Adderley, Jr. will be performing a concert at NEFJA’s 20th annual Jeep McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert Supper, Sunday, October 29 at the Museum of Arts and Sciences in Daytona Beach. Adderley is best known for his more than 20-year tenure as music director, arranger, producer, and frequent co-writer for Rhythm and Blues legend Luther Vandross. His work as a pianist can be heard on countless other studio recordings, as well as all the music used in the Broadway production of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson.” The “Jeep” McCoy Memorial Scholarship Concert/Supper will be held from 4 to 7 Pp.m. at the Museum of Arts & Sciences, 352 S. Nova Rd, Daytona Beach. The cost for the Concert AND Supper is $80. Tickets are also available for the concert only at $40. They can be purchased online (with no service charge) at www.nefja.org, at Chez Jacqueline (386-447-1650) in Palm Coast, or by calling Carolyn Hawkins at 386-793-0182 or Muriel McCoy at 386-445-1329. See details here.

Oct. 30-31: The Halloween Hall of Terror is back at Palm Coast Fire Station 21, 9 Corporate Drive in Palm Coast. Monday, Oct. 30 and Tuesday, Oct.31 from 7 to 10 p.m. This year’s event will see attendees coming face to face with Ghostface from the popular ‘Scream’ movie franchise inside a maze replica of set locations from the films, providing all the fun and scares that the series is known for. Parking is available in the lot adjacent to the firehouse on corporate drive, with overflow parking available in the Kohl’s parking lot. A limited amount of ‘RIP’ fast pass tickets will be available to the public via the City of Palm Coast Facebook page during the week of October 23-27. Each day, the page will list a trivia question based on the ‘Scream’ franchise. Those that answer correctly will be automatically entered to win the fast pass tickets for themselves and their party, allowing them entry to the front of the line upon arrival to the event night of their choosing. Winners will be selected and informed daily. View the full video trailer to Hall of Terror 2023 here: https://youtu.be/RzzpXudBUrQ

October 31: The Flagler Woman’s Club invites you to its Pink & Pearl Workshop spotlighting Breast and Lung Cancer Awareness at 9:30 am at the clubhouse located at 1524 S Central Ave, Flagler Beach. Free to the public, men and women welcome. This will be an interactive program presented by Halifax Health Grant Cancer Center for Hope Patient Navigators who will discuss the need for Breast and Lung Cancer Screening and the journey into survivorship. Please call Mary at 386-569-7813 or Kathi at 908-839-8862 to reserve your spot.

Notably: A few days ago Henri Bergson’s birthday (Oct. 18) came and went almost as Bergson’s later life did: unnoticed. By the time he died in 1941, the 1928 winner of the Nobel Prize or literature warranted a one-column obit on page 15 of the New York Times, datelined, unfortunately, Vichy, which was then under the Nazi-collaborative French government (Petain’s farce would not end until November 1942). Bergson did not die there. He was in Paris, where he had chosen to remain and where weeks before he had renounced all honors to protest Vichy’s anti-Semitic collaborations. Bergson was Jewish. He was 81. He had gotten World War I wrong. “Bergson believed that although the ultimate success of the Allies would require ‘terrible sacrifices,'” he’d said of that war, as Barbara Tuchman wrote in The Guns of August, “out of them would come, along with ‘the rejuvenation and enlargement of France, the moral regeneration of Europe. Then with the advent of a real peace, France and humanity can resume the march forward, only forward, toward truth and justice.'” Not much left of that linear hope, just as his “longue durée” was of short duration. But he always had that optimism about him, even about death. He wrote: “The only reason man has to doubt of the life hereafter is the visible death of the visible body. This reason vanishes immediately [when] the individual realizes the complete independence of thought and matter.” —P.T.

Now this:









View this profile on Instagram FlaglerLive News Service, Palm Coast (@flaglerlive) • Instagram photos and videos

The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.