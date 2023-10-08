The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, October 8, 2023

To include your event in the Briefing and Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

Weather: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Check tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here. See the daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.









Today at a Glance:

Creekside Music and Arts Festival 2023, the 18th edition, at Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Road, Palm Coast, Fla., Saturday and Sunday, October 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, admission is $10 per person, kids 12 and under get in free. Free parking. Gather under the majestic oaks for this local tradition that celebrates the natural beauty of Northeast Florida. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of music including bluegrass, country, rock & classic hits. Shop rows of unique arts & craft vendors. There’ll be historic demonstrations from a blacksmith, a fur trapper and pottery wheel creations. Kids zone with train rides, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, bounce houses. Big food court. Fall festival brews in the beer garden. Explore the Princess Lodge and other historic sites. Organized by Flagler Broadcasting.

Pink on Parade 5k Run/Walk in Town Center, from AdventHealth Palm Coast South. The City of Palm Coast and the AdventHealth Palm Coast Foundation host the 13th Annual Pink on Parade 5K Run/Walk (aka Pink Army) & the 1-mile Pet-Friendly Fun Walk/Pink Out Your Pet Contest (sponsored by the Flagler Humane Society), starting with registration at 6:30 a.m. Proceeds stay in Flagler County to assist qualified individuals with early detection screenings, cancer-related education, materials, and cancer diagnostic testing.

Palm Coast Farmers’ Market at European Village: The city’s only farmers’ market is open every Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. at European Village, 101 Palm Harbor Pkwy, Palm Coast. With fruit, veggies, other goodies and live music. For Vendor Information email [email protected]









Grace Community Food Pantry, 245 Education Way, Bunnell, drive-thru open today from 1 to 4 p.m. The food pantry is organized by Pastor Charles Silano and Grace Community Food Pantry, a Disaster Relief Agency in Flagler County. Feeding Northeast Florida helps local children and families, seniors and active and retired military members who struggle to put food on the table. Working with local grocery stores, manufacturers, and farms we rescue high-quality food that would normally be wasted and transform it into meals for those in need. The Flagler County School District provides space for much of the food pantry storage and operations. Call 386-586-2653 to help, volunteer or donate.

Al-Anon Family Groups: Help and hope for families and friends of alcoholics. Meetings are every Sunday at Silver Dollar II Club, Suite 707, 2729 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell, and on zoom. More local meetings available and online too. Call 904-315-0233 or see the list of Flagler, Volusia, Putnam and St. Johns County meetings here.









In Coming Days:

Notebook: I’ve been thinking about the implications of 2+2=4: it is immutable. But is immutability the same as predeterminism? If so, would 2+2=4 not be proof of the impossibility of free will? Free will has always seemed to me a nice idea but, like god, not an easily tenable one, especially if one believes in god (a more bearded version of 2+2=4). Whether or not there is belief, free will begins at its origin. To have free will one must’ve had the choice of choosing or not the life in which free will is debatable. We were not given the choice, though we can never be sure that there was a choice to give, if randomness is given its due. Who would there be, what would there be, to give that choice, other than randomness? But 2+2=4–in other words, mathematics—argues against randomness. I don’t know that we have a truth more pure and incorruptible by belief, superstition, ideology or any of the other infectious diseases of the mind than mathematics. Most of us don’t understand most of it, couldn’t comprehend it if we tried, but most of us understand it at its basic level. 2+2=4 is the Homer of math: all of western literature begins with Homer, all of math begins with 2+2. The rest is detail. But is it freely willed? Math may be sublime and in real, visible, tangible ways, infinite (think pi), but it is also a closed set: ultimately, all of mathematics is certainty, all of math is immutable. It is the only truly platonic ideal we know, sitting there, its formulas endlessly rich with discoveries, but not alteration. The truths of math are all predetermined. We can never discover them all. But they’re there, making math the closest thing to god we can touch. But also making math the surest proof of predeterminism: I cannot will math to be anything other than what it must be, and if life is just another formula, then I cannot will myself to be anything other than what I have been programmed to be. It’s a little depressing, though the alternative is not exactly reassuring: if 2+2 is 5, we’re into worlds of chaos and worse. It’s a different kind of prison, without the sublime dimension of math. I don’t think Orwell seized on 2+2=5 coincidentally in his formula for totalitarianism—that double irony, in this context, considering that totalitarianism is the definition of the complete absence of free will. To Orwell, 2+2=5 is the human attempt to supplant any notion of individualism, or free will at least in the short term (assuming we have a degree of it in our daily lives and choices), with immutable power over the individual. It’s the subversion of truth to impose a falsehood posing as truth. It is predeterminism in the name of power. But doesn’t that leave us with a choice without a difference? Totalitarianism is unbearable. It is all-determining in the day to day. But isn’t 2+2=4 its purer, more objective echo? What does it matter if we have the illusion of freedom for the brief duration of our lives if in the end it all comes down to the same thing: we have no choice, and really no choices. Choice is a dress-up game in the absence of a leviathan removing even choice from our lives. And isn’t that what Dostoevsky was getting at in his Grand Inquisitor chapter in Karamazov, when the Grand Inquisitor slaps Christ and tells him the people don’t want him, don’t want his freedom, don’t want free will—they want to be told, to be controlled, to be made to submit? Dostoevsky could have titled his chapter: 2+2=4. For that matter, maybe even Orwell’s math was off. There was no need for Big Brother to change the formula. 2+2=4 equals 2+2=5, but with a few illusions to make life more bearable. In other words, Dostoevsky+Sartre=No Exit. —P.T.

Now this: Daniel Boorstin on Charlie Rose:









