Flagler County’s Leadership Academy Graduates 13 ‘Emerging Leaders for Future Roles’

Thirteen executives, managers, and professionals graduated from the Flagler County Local Government Leadership Academy at a special ceremony at the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Operations Center on Thursday (Feb. 6).

Daytona State College partners with the Flagler County Tax Collector’s Office and local governments to provide this leadership academy, which now has several dozen graduates in executive, managerial, and professional roles serving the citizens of Flagler County. Graduates receive a certificate of completion from Daytona State College. Dr. Sherryl Weems, Associate Vice President with Daytona State College, was in attendance.









Students master the subjects, skills, and expertise needed to effectively lead and deliver exceptional service to the citizens of Flagler County. It is an intensive four-month executive education program which meets weekly for two-hour classes at the Tax Collector’s Office. The graduates enhance their knowledge of critical topics like leadership, human resources, budgeting, risk management, customer service, program evaluation, teamwork, and organizational culture.

Students read two nationally recognized books on leadership and complete a series of challenging real-world assignments. They sharpen valuable competencies like research, writing, presenting, analysis, decision-making, teamwork, project management, communication, problem-solving, and planning. They study the use of best practices, model policies, and data-driven decision-making to best serve citizens.

“As leaders, we have to be thinking about today, tomorrow, and ten and fifty years from today. This academy helps our current leaders be their best and it prepares emerging leaders for future roles. We congratulate all of our graduates on this accomplishment. We look forward to seeing your continued success as you and those you lead create a very bright future for Flagler County for many years to come,” stated Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.









“The knowledge you have gained and the skills you have sharpened are being utilized now to best serve residents and develop more leaders. We are especially proud of our graduates. We are grateful for your devotion to public service,” said Dr. Joe Saviak who taught the leadership academy.

“This leadership academy is one of the most valuable things we can do for our employees and residents. It sustains strong partnerships across local governments. We teach best practices in successful leadership to help ensure that local government always operates effectively and efficiently for our citizens,” stated Flagler County Tax Collector Shelly Edmonson who coordinated this academy and hosted the classes at her main office.

The graduates are:

Mike Baldwin, City of Palm Coast

Karen Callahan, Flagler County government

Althea Civil, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Robert Dalton, City of Palm Coast

Jonathan Dopp, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office

Doreen Gleason, Flagler Schools

Roxana Godfrey, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Jordan Martin, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Daniel Nicholas, Flagler County government

Crystal Nobre, City of Flagler Beach

Darlene Seaman, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

Brandon Seminara, Flagler Schools

Crystal Wray, Office of the Flagler County Tax Collector

The next Leadership Academy class starts Feb. 20, and will meet from 3 to 5 p.m. weekly at the Tax Collector’s Office. To apply, contact Tax Collector Shelly Edmonson by email here.