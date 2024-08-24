K-9s Odin and Baro Retire from Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announces the retirements of K-9s Odin and Baro after five and six years of service with the Agency, respectively.

K-9 Odin, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, was born on June 15, 2017. He began with FCSO in 2019 when he was 2 years old.









Throughout his entire career with FCSO, Odin served alongside Commander Robert Tarczewski. He served as a dual-purpose canine trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

During his time at FCSO, Odin aided in locating 48 fleeing subjects, 29 pieces of drug paraphernalia, and narcotics. Odin also located multiple firearms that were tied to crimes throughout Flagler County. Overall, Odin was deployed 346 times and directly assisted in the arrest of 107 criminal suspects.

Odin officially retired from public service on June 11, 2024, after Commander Tarczewski was promoted from K-9 Unit Sergeant to Community Policing Division Watch Commander.

K-9 Baro, a 7-year-old German Shepherd, was born on June 18, 2017. He began with FCSO in 2018 when he was 14 months old.

Over his six years with FCSO, Baro served alongside two handlers in the K-9 Unit. From 2018 to 2021, Baro was partnered with Sergeant Troy Cavas. From 2021 until his retirement, he worked with Master Deputy Marcus Dawson. With both partners, Baro served as a dual-purpose canine trained in patrol and narcotics detection.

During Baro’s career, he aided in locating 95 fleeing subjects, 67 pieces of drug paraphernalia, and various types of narcotics. Overall, Baro was deployed 681 times and directly assisted in the arrest of 156 criminal suspects.

Baro officially retired from public service on August 22, 2024. His replacement will be announced soon and FCSO will be taking suggestions from the public on the new dog’s name.









Both dogs were donated to the Agency by Dr. Caesar DePaço.

“During their careers with FCSO, K-9 Odin and K-9 Baro were valuable members of our team and they will both be greatly missed in retirement,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “They are both very good boys and will most surely get many treats while living their best lives as retirees!”

Now retired from public service, both dogs are living with their handlers — Odin with Commander Tarczewski and Baro with MD Dawson — and their families.