Justices Will Publicly Reprimand Broward Judge Stefanie Moon

As part of discipline that also included a 10-day suspension, Broward County Circuit Judge Stefanie Moon will go before the Florida Supreme Court on Sept. 9 for a public reprimand, the court said Tuesday.

Justices on July 17 ordered the suspension, reprimand and a $2,115 fine after Moon was accused of inappropriate campaign activity, prohibited political contributions and other wrongdoing.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission, which investigates judicial conduct, alleged that Moon violated judicial canons by making political contributions, including to committees backing former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, former President Joe Biden and ActBlue, a Democratic Party fundraising arm.

In addition, Moon was accused of reminding an attorney in court that he had not returned a phone call related to her re-election campaign and improperly contacting the therapist of a man who was a party in a case and whose mental health was an issue. The Supreme Court has ultimate disciplinary authority over judges.

–News Service of Florida