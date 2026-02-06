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Calling Out His Crudeness, Jennifer Jenkins Will Challenge Randy Fine for 6th Congressional District Seat

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Former Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, a Democrat, now is running for the East Florida congressional seat held by Republican Randy Fine. (Jenkins school board campaign photo)
Former Brevard School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, a Democrat, now is running for the East Florida congressional seat held by Republican Randy Fine. (Jenkins school board campaign photo)

Former Brevard County School Board member Jennifer Jenkins, who dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate a week ago, announced Thursday that she is running for Congress in Florida’s 6th District against GOP incumbent Randy Fine.

It won’t be easy. The district, which includes all of Flagler County and encompasses parts of the Atlantic Coast in Northeast Florida, is reliably Republican, and was won by Mike Waltz in 2024 by 32 percentage points.

Fine won a special election for the seat last April by 14 points over Josh Weil — a result that cheered Democrats given that Donald Trump received roughly 65% of the vote in 2024.

In a video announcing her campaign, Jenkins notes her intense feud with Fine, which goes back to when Jenkins was elected to the Brevard County School Board in 2020 and Fine was serving in the Florida Legislature.

“Some elected officials want you to not believe your own eyes, and that’s not fine, calling women whores, threatening kids in the Special Olympics,” she says. “Flipping off judges, promoting the death of Americans, even celebrating the death of babies. There’s a fine line between chaos and leadership, and Randy Fine crossed it a long time ago.”

“Voters have already rejected Jenkins’ chaos, lawsuits, and nonstop victim routine. Congressman Randy Fine is a proven conservative fighter who shows up, tells the truth, and delivers results,” said Republican Party of Florida Evan Power in a written statement.

“This district doesn’t want a candidate shopping for relevance. It already has a Congressman who gets the job done.”

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix

florida phoenix

Reader Interactions

Comments

    • Ray W. says

      Curiosity piqued by your comment, I looked up where Rep. Fine resides.

      Yes, anyone can move at any time, but when elected to represent House District 6, Rep. Fine resided in Melbourne, outside the gerrymandered boundaries of the district he still represents.

      The purpose of geographic boundaries is to segregate voters, not necessarily candidates, into specific districts. Apparently, any qualifying person, domestic or foreign to the district, can seek to gain the political power that comes with representing a district’s population.

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  2. Deborah Coffey says

    You’ve got my vote, Jennifer. Good for you for challenging MAGA. We can’t continue with the lawlessness, corruption, racism, bigotry, lies, cruelty, chaos, and murdering.

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  3. Laurel says

    Fine is not fine, in my opinion, not by a long shot. Same ole, tiresome nonsense.

    I’m glad Jenkins is running as a Democrat. Most Democrats won’t even try, as the people here only vote by letter, not by character.

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  5. Janet Sullivan says

    There are already two other very active Democrat candidates running for this seat, and another just recently filed. There will be a Democratic Primary in August for Democrats to choose which of the candidates they want to run against Randy Fine in November. The story is a bit misleading in that it did not mention that Ms. Jenkins has some Primary opponents. Flagler County Democrats will have the opportunity to see/meet all of these primary candidates over the next few months.

    8
    Reply

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