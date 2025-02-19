Iris Scanners Will Now Identify Inmates at Flagler County Jail

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced today the implementation of the Inmate Recognition and Identification System, known as I.R.I.S., at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. This cutting-edge technology (similar to point-of-entry technology now used at Universal Orlando Resort) is designed to enhance public safety and ensure the identification of individuals booked into the jail.

I.R.I.S. uses advanced biometric technology to capture over 265 characteristics of the human eye, which are unique to every individual. This creates a biometric template that is significantly more accurate than other identification methods, such as fingerprinting, facial recognition, and palm scanning. This accuracy ensures that offenders cannot use false names, dates of birth, aliases, or other methods to disguise their identity.









The system can accurately distinguish between individuals, even those who resemble each other, such as identical twins, or share the same name, virtually eliminating the risk that the wrong person is listed as arrested or the wrong inmate is accidentally released.

I.R.I.S. is integrated with a national database, allowing for seamless information sharing with other law enforcement agencies throughout the country. This connectivity enhances the ability to track people who may attempt to flee or evade justice by moving across state lines or other parts of Florida.

“The implementation of I.R.I.S. aligns with our commitment to using the best available tools to apprehend criminals,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “We believe this system will be an invaluable resource in our efforts to identify criminals who may provide a false name. This technology is the ‘new fingerprint technology’ and is already being used by the FBI. Dirtbags be aware. We have another tool to identify you and capture you!”

I.R.I.S. is available through an innovative partnership between the National Sheriffs’ Association and BI2 Technologies. The equipment was provided to FCSO at no cost to taxpayers.