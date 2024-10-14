FlaglerLive

Hurricane Milton’s Flagler Path in Pictures: Flooding, Beach Erosion, Damaged Roads and Roofs, but Nothing Disastrous

Old Kings Road near Graham Swamp suffered severe damage and remained closed on Monday. (Palm Coast)
Hurricane Milton barreled through the midsection of the Florida Peninsula Thursday morning, lashing Flagler County with tropical-storm-force winds (and a few hurricane-force gusts) and up top 19 inches of rain in parts of the county.

Damage overall was mostly minor, with upward 102 houses in Palm Coast suffering wind damage and some houses in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach getting flooding, but not nearly to the extent that Hurricane Ian affected Flagler Beach two years ago, or Hurricane Irma did in 2017.




Of the 102 affected houses in Palm Coast at last count today, only two suffered major damage, 19 suffered minor damage, and the rest suffered less than minor damage–“mostly cosmetic,” as a city spokesperson put it.

According to Bob Pickering the weather specialist at Flagler County Emergency Management, there was a recording of 76 miles per hour winds in Flagler Beach, 58 mph in northeast Palm Coast, 43 mph in west Palm Coast, and 92 mph in Marineland. Rain totals for the duration of the storm were 16 inches in Bunnell, 19 inches in the Mondex, or Daytona North, and between 12 and almost 14 inches in various parts of Palm Coast, except in southwest Palm Coast, where the gauge recorded a total of 16 inches–then broke, according to Pickering.

Power companies, including Florida Power and Light, operated at sharp speed to restore power after more than 3 million customers lost power in the state, including some 50,000 customers in Flagler County. By today, the numbers were down to 400,000 without power statewide, and about 1,000, or 1.4 percent of customers, in Flagler County.

The following is a series of pictures and video from different sources documenting the storm’s effects across the county, taken during and after the storm.

The reason so many customers lost power: a tree crashed on power lines along the north side of State Road 100. The damage was repaired Friday. (© FlaglerLive)
In the Woodlands, in the neighborhood around Black Alder Drive. (© FlaglerLive)
In the Woodlands, along Blackberry Place, at the high-water mark on Friday. (© FlaglerLive)
In the Woodlands. (© FlaglerLive)
Today in the Wodlands, the water was gone. (Palm Coast)
On River Lane in Palm Coast during the storm. (Palm Coast)
Instead of waves crashing over and demolishing State Road A1A, Hurricane Milton sent torrents of sand over the road, coverinbg it--like snow--in depths of several inches, and requiring work crews to clear the sand as if they were clearing snow after a blizzard. The sand is from the newly renourished beach, much of which was eroded, in effect doing its job: the new sand saved State Road A1A from any destruction. It will be replaced at federal expense. (© FlaglerLive)
All the vegetation that had recently been planted along the new dunes in Flagler Beach was wiped out, and will be replanted. (© FlaglerLive)
A drone picture by Scott Spradley, the chair of the Flagler Beach City Commission, showing the severe erosion of the newly renourished beach near the pier. "From my perspective of optimism," Spradley says, "I see high tide beach, A1A and the Flagler Beach Pier, all victors over the storm." (© FlaglerLive)
Another view of the beach further south of the Flagler Beach pier. While the erosion was severe, the dunes held and prevented any damage to State Road A1A, as intended. (© FlaglerLive)
You could tell from the piles put at curbside on Lambert Avenue in Flagler Beach that the damage was very limited: it was all brush, not furniture, as it had been in 2022 and 2017. Lambert Avenue sits almost parallel with the Intracoastal. The storm surge did flood some yards, but not homes. It was the same story at the other end of Lambert, where the street goes by Palm Drive. (© FlaglerLive)
Custer Park on lambert Avenue in Flagler Beach: waterlogged, but not drowning. (© FlaglerLive)
The scene on County Road 13 near Espanola, in the picture above and the video below, contributed by Yanisley.
Bull Creek Fish Camp on the west side of the county. (© FlaglerLive)
A property on County Road 302. (Andy Dance)
Flagler County's Emergency Operations Center during the emergency. (Flagler County)
Palm Coast's Emergency Operations Center was set up in the back portion of the chamber where the council holds its meetings. (© FlaglerLive)
Members of Palm Coast’s customer service team. From left: Danielle Grafton, Tonya Rausch, Lucy Nabico, and Pam Miller. (Palm Coast)
For all the disruptions in Flagler County, damage from Hurricane Milton was minimal compared to its effects on the Gulf side of Florida, which was recovering from Hurricane Helene. Above, Florida National Guard Soldiers clear streets of debris from Hurricane Helene in St. Pete Beach to prepare for Hurricane Milton. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Brandon Miles)
