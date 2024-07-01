Hurricane Beryl No Threat to Flagler, But Stay Prepared, Emergency Management Director Says

Don’t let it ruin the holiday, though Flagler County officials advise residents to keep an eye on the tropics as they are becoming more active. Stay informed and check personal disaster kits.

“The activity we are seeing in the tropics is primarily fueled by the ocean water temperatures,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Nothing is an imminent threat to us, but Hurricane Beryl is approaching the Caribbean and is currently a Category 4 storm. Being aware and prepared throughout hurricane season is the best thing you can do for yourself and your family.”









A well-stocked emergency kit is one that will last at least one week and includes the following: one gallon of water per person per day; non-perishable foods; a manual can opener and utensils; seasonal clothing and raingear, including sturdy shoes; blankets and pillows; first aid kits and medicines; toiletries and sanitary wet wipes; flashlights; batteries; a manual or battery-operated radio; books and games; important documents such as insurance and medical records, Social Security cards and utility records; tools; and, pet identification, immunization records, food, water, bowls, crates or carriers, medications, harnesses, and leashes.

“As with food, water, and medications, we recommend having seven days’ worth of supplies at the ready – not just for hurricanes, but all emergencies,” Lord said. “Many have a long weekend, which makes it a perfect time to check that things are ready for your household. Also, have a plan in place should our area be threatened by a tropical system this year.”

Additional details are available by going to www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and clicking on the Emergency Preparedness Guide. Those who have special medical needs, such as someone who requires electricity, refrigeration for medication, or oxygen are encouraged to enroll in the county’s Special Needs Registry – accessed from the same webpage.