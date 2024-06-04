Sally Hunt Confirms She’ll Resign, But Late Enough To Ensure DeSantis, Not Voters, Will Choose Replacement

Flagler County School Board member Sally Hunt today confirmed that she will resign her seat before November. She did not say when precisely between now and then. She appears to be purposefully doing so late enough to have prevented an election to fill the remaining two years of her terms.
Gov. Ron DeSantis would fill the seat with his own appointment, which could take months after the seat becomes vacant.
Hunt had coyly spoken about her impending resignation for months. Property records show she bought a $615,000 house in Peachtree, Ga., last November. A state law calls for the governor to make an appointment for a vacated seat “if there is less than 28 months remaining in the term; otherwise, until the first Tuesday after the first Monday following the next general election.” Hunt is at the 28-month mark of time left in her term.
The matter came up again toward the end of today’s workshop of the board when board members were discussing “board member requests,” which is when each member asks to have a certain topic, issue or procedure discussed at a leather meeting.
Board member Cheryl Massaro had asked for a streamlined way of keeping track of such requests so they can be both documented and so they are not duplicated in the future. Hunt jumped in.
“The board to my knowledge is about to have three new members,” she said, going on a discursive tangent about how she’d bring things up at a workshop and it would go nowhere. She went on from there, talking about how “three new members” could benefit from different procedures in place.
Board member Colleen Conklin seized on her “three members” comment, twice repeated by Hunt with the kind of cryptic coyness she clearly intended.
“Can I just ask,” Conklin said, “I mean, our seats are up, but are you definitely resigning?”
“Oh, yeah,” Hunt said.
“So, when is that?” a startled Conklin asked.
“That is when I’m able to,” Hunt replied, again evading precision. She then hesitated, and added: “I will not be here in November.” She did not say when she will resign. Only thar “there will be three new board members.”
Conklin and Massaro are not contesting their seats. With Hunt resigning, that ensures a turnover of three seats.
“The reason I guess I’m surprised,” Conklin said, “I didn’t believe that that was going to be the case. Because there could have been an election for that third seat, right?”
“And I did consider that,” Hunt said. But she appears to have purposefully opted against it, in essence intentionally denying voters the chance to fill the seat for the next two years.
“Now it’ll be an appointment,” Massaro said.
Conklin let out an “OK” in a disbelieving sigh.
Comments
Sparks says
I went to a few school board meetings. What a waste of time. So glad three seats available so we can get good people in that care about our Children. What they read, What they learn, respect for the teachers. I volunteer in one of the elementary schools.
Please don’t remove the police officers in schools we need them.
Mark says
Can’t believe my family signed her petitions to run then Voted for her, only to have her be bought off by someone or a group. I don’t know if it’s true, I just know, someone is pulling her strings and screwing all the taxpayers, parents and especially the children of Flagler County by her antics along with her puppet masters.
“That is when I’m able to,” Hunt replied, again evading precision.” What she really means is when her master tells her she can go only then will she obey and leave. Wake up Flagler County do you really want the GOP running your School Board anymore and playing around with your kids education, along with your tax dollars. Remember that the School Board Chair took in serious money from the Governor for his campaign and it’s been nothing but controversy on the Board since he, along with another member (just as crazy) got elected during the same cycle.
Good riddance Sally, the chapter door can’t close quick enough on you.
Pogo says
@Garbage in
…garbage out.
Terrance B Bryant says
The GOP is a sad bunch.
NJ says
Hunt and Hitler, two “wonderful people”!! Just RESIGN and let the voters decide! GA will be getting another RINO!
Crazy times says
How did she afford a $615k house? Check her form six. Her spouse didn’t work. Is she being paid off to give up that seat at a certain time?
Don’t vote for Vincent Sullivan. That board is being seized by developers attorneys. The school board has a direct hand in development approval and impact fees. Wake up!
Lance Carroll says
Did Ms.Hunt not know the gravity of working together with the Board Of Education Flagler County?
Did Ms. Hunt find out that she is too busy to be bothered with the dumbed up realization of running public schools? It’s ok…
I mean not really…quitter!
Old Rumrunner says
No great loss. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out. Addition by subtraction.
You get the idea…..