Some 200 Attend Annual Housing Fair at Community Center

The City of Palm Coast, in partnership with Flagler County Government and Mid-Florida Housing, hosted the 10th Annual Flagler/Palm Coast Housing Fair last Saturday, bringing together residents, housing professionals, and community partners for a day of education, connection, and opportunity.

Held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center on April 11, the event welcomed nearly 200 attendees who participated in one-on-one conversations, workshops, and presentations designed to support residents at every stage of their housing journey—from renting to homeownership and beyond.

Attendees had the opportunity to hear directly from City Council Member Charles A. Gambaro Jr. and Flagler County Commissioner Kim Carney, who engaged with residents about their experiences and perspectives on the future of the housing market. Their conversations highlighted the importance of continuing collaboration to expand housing opportunities and meet the evolving needs of the community.

Throughout the event, a series of educational presentations provided practical tools and guidance on topics such as unlicensed contractors, foreclosure prevention, homeowners’ insurance, and fair housing protections. Among the most popular sessions was “Estate Planning Essentials: Trusts, Wills, and Lady Bird Deeds,” which drew strong interest from attendees seeking to better protect their homes and plan for the future. Participants left with helpful materials and expressed interest in seeing the session offered again.

Another impactful session, “Unlocking Opportunity Simplified: Grants, Rehab & Buyer Assistance,” highlighted how personalized guidance can make a difference. One attendee, a mother advocating for her daughter who is a nurse hoping to become a homeowner, learned that her daughter’s barrier was not credit, but the debt-to-income ratio. Through one-on-one support at the event, she was connected to additional resources and is now enrolled in an upcoming free money management workshop to help take the next step toward homeownership.

“This event was about meeting people where they are and helping them take that next step. Whether that’s renting, buying, or simply understanding their options,” said Jackie Gonzalez, Site Development Coordinator for the City of Palm Coast. “We saw firsthand how impactful these conversations can be, from answering simple questions to helping someone realize homeownership is closer than they thought. That’s why we do this work.”

The Housing Fair was made possible through the support of numerous community partners, including the Flagler County Housing Authority, Mid-Florida Housing Partnership, City of Bunnell, Flagler County Government, Flo Mortgage, NextHome, Ameris Bank, Atlantic Surf Construction, Holiday Builders, Starlight Homes, Truist Bank, Flagler County Association of Realtors (FCAR), and Big Frog Custom T-Shirts.

As the event has concluded, residents are encouraged to continue taking advantage of available housing resources. More information on the City’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program can be found on the City of Palm Coast website, and details about the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program are available through the Flagler County Government website.

Residents may also attend an upcoming Free Housing Workshop on Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Southern Recreation Center.