Heavy Rainfall May Dampen July 4 Weekend

The National Weather Service is cautioning that Palm Coast, Flagler County and Northeast Florida are in for a soaking over the Independence Day weekend, with local accumulations of several inches possible. Local holiday events may be impacted.

Daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the weekend, with total rainfall amounts potentially up to 4 inches in the region. This will elevate the flood risk especially across north-central Florida, where amounts will be the greatest.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to monitor an area of low pressure that may develop along a weakening frontal boundary near or along the southeastern U.S. Atlantic or Gulf coasts. There is a 40 percent chance of this low becoming a weak tropical or subtropical system. Although significant development is not anticipated, high uncertainty remains with this feature.

Depending on where the low develops, either in the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic, the development will influence how much rain drops on this region. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is expected locally through the weekend, the National Weather Service predicts.

While that may change, the service is placing the chance of rain on Independence Day at 90 percent, same as on Saturday and Sunday. That would impact the 9 a.m. July 4 parade in Flagler Beach and the evening ceremony that includes the reading of the Declaration of Independence at the county airport, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

The graphic below, showing precipitations through July 7, is from Tropical Tidbits: