Harris Within Margin of Error in Florida, New Poll Shows

The presidential race in the Sunshine State is still too close to call.

That’s the take of Morning Consult polling, showing that although Donald Trump has stretched his lead over Kamala Harris, it’s not by much.

“Trump leads Harris inside the margin of sampling error,” the pollsters say, with Trump ahead 50% to 47% in polling conducted between Sept. 9 and Sept. 18.









Harris is running close to Trump despite the state having roughly a million more registered Republicans than Democrats, in part because of a marginal 47% to 44% edge with independents.

This poll aligns with others that suggest the race is closing and that Trump is up 3 points on average.

Both candidates have consolidated their bases.

Harris is the choice of 93% of Democrats, while Trump is preferred by 92% of Republicans.

The polling also suggests that a gender gap that is pronounced in many other surveys doesn’t exist in Florida.

Trump and Harris each have 48% support among women. Harris also is competitive with men in the Morning Consult data, trailing Trump 51% to 46%.

Democrats have suggested that the Harris campaign may step up its efforts in the Sunshine State.

During a fundraiser Wednesday, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff told donors the “map is wide open, and we need the money to compete in seven and possibly eight states.”

He added that he was “just in Florida at the Villages, and it was wild.”

Republicans argue Democrats haven’t got a shot, of course.

During a Thursday appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” Ron DeSantis dismissed Emhoff’s assertion that Democrats will “see what they can do in Florida” as simple “wishful thinking.”

