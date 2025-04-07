Fuel Farm Off U.S. 1 Appears Dead as Palm Coast Mayor Norris Pulls His Support, Joining Council Skeptics

The proposed Belvedere Terminals fuel farm off U.S. 1 in Palm Coast appears to be dead.

In an email to City Manager Lauren Johnston on Friday, Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris pulled his support without equivocation, joining three council members who are extremely skeptical of the proposal. Belvedere couldn’t afford to lose Norris’s support. Until then, the mayor had been the company’s champion in the city. He had pushed back against his colleagues’ agreement to seek an alternate site, until he agreed to find out how much the analysis would cost.









Norris has also been closely reactive to public sentiment. The public response to the proposal has been brutal. Since county, city and the Belvedere chief financial officer revealed it publicly less than two weeks ago, opposition has snowballed as even county commissioners today voiced skepticism. They would have been responsible for approving a $10 million state grant, putting the county in the role of landlord. The county would have had to buy the property for Belvedere. It did not want to take that step without clear assurances that Palm Coast would follow through. It’s now clear that the city will not.

“In light of the quite vocal rejection of the project, by our residents,” Norris wrote Johnston, “we need to withdraw from consideration from the terminal project.”

Norris was writing in response to a request by Tim Schwarz, the Belvedere CFO, for a letter of support from the City Council. Schwarz had asked Johnston for individual meetings with council members. Those meetings would have taken place behind closed doors rather than at a council meeting. Johnston forwarded the request to each council member. Norris responded Friday with his email, which he posted today on his Facebook page.









Schwarz, the mayor wrote, “stated that they need property already zoned for industrial operations, and one that wouldn’t need to be rezoned for possible consideration. To my knowledge, we don’t have any properties within the current city boundaries that fit that criteria. I recommend discussing the matter with the rest of the council and withdraw the city from consideration.” He proposed looking further south along the Florida East Coast Railway, “but that would be for county to consider whether or not they would want to keep that project in the county.”

City staff also discovered a new obstacle to the fuel farm getting built off Peavy Grade. The 12.6-million gallon terminal, which would have included a newly-built rail yard, falls under a category of the city’s Land Development Code that would have required a super-majority vote of the council (or at least four of its five votes) to approve the zoning. Fuel terminals are in the same category as asphalt plants. The use is not permitted “by right.” In other words, even if a land owner has vested industrial rights in the property, certain uses still require special approval.

Planning Director Ray Tyner and Chief of Staff Jason DeLorenzo verified the zoning regulations and vetted their findings with Marcus Duffey, the city attorney. “He agreed that the fuel terminal is similar to the intensity of a use that you need a supermajority of the city council to approve that use,” DeLorenzo said. Johnston said she conveyed that information to council members in meetings today.









“I think at this juncture, there’s really no support, I don’t think from council, to put it in the proposed location,” Council member Theresa Pontieri said early this evening. Pontieri had proposed conducting a site analysis, and encouraging Belvedere to team up for that analysis. The council had agreed. Now, there may be no point. “I don’t think council is willing to pay for any type of analysis at this juncture for them,” Pontieri said, since that would mean the city would be paying for something Belvedere should do on its own, especially since there may not be 77-acre sites in the city that could accommodate it (other than beyond Peavy Grade, to the west of the railroad tracks.)

To Pontieri, Norris’s reversal makes much of the discussion about the U.S. 1 location moot. “Truly he was the only one that was pushing hard for that location,” she said of the mayor. “I would imagine that the kibosh is kind of put on it. They did not have my support to put the fuel depot at that location on US 1,” and while Pontieri said she would not speak with Charles Gambaro and Ty Miller, two of her colleagues on the council, the two had voiced serious misgivings.

The administration has been looking at alternative sites, because there aren’t that many 77-acre sites along the railroad, DeLorenzo said. There may be some south of the city, in Bunnell or in Favoretta, but, he said, it isn’t clear whether the utilities are sufficient in some of those areas. “There’s a utility issue if you go too far south of Bunnell,” he said.









The County Commission was scheduled to approve the $10 million state grant for the Palm Coast land today. The county administrator pulled the item from the agenda last week, after the city requested the site analysis. It was an indication of the weakening support for that site. That grant is still for the county to approve, and to do so before June 2026. Without it, Belvedere has no path to an industrial site in the county (or a land subsidy for it). Palm Coast’s role is now itself in question, if the council has no appetite for the project. It is unlikely that the council would not face equal or more opposition if it were to find a different location, but still within the city’s boundaries.

“The county has also said they’re not going to approve the grant if there’s not assurances from Palm Coast that this is a project they want to see moving forward,” Johnston said. “So if we don’t have the consensus from the council that it’s moving forward, then I don’t think that it’s moving forward.”

Johnston will seek guidance from the council on Tuesday as to next steps, if any.