FTC Launches Accelerated GED Program at Carver Center

In a significant stride toward enhancing adult education, Flagler Technical College (FTC) has unveiled an accelerated GED program at the G.W. Carver Community Center in Bunnell. This initiative is a cornerstone of FTC’s broader mission to expand adult learning opportunities across Flagler County as the adult education component of Flagler County Schools. Classes are already underway, having begun in full swing for the Winter ’25 school semester. Classes are open enrollment, so students may enroll anytime throughout the semester.

This initiative not only provides a pathway to academic achievement but also opens doors to enhanced career opportunities and personal fulfillment. Travis Thomas, FTC’s Adult General Education Supervisor, describes the new program as “…another leap forward in our ability to provide students more opportunities to achieve their goals and develop valuable skills that can translate into long-term benefits for the adult learner and our local economy.”









The accelerated GED program is the spiritual successor to the former Road to Success program, and is crafted to assist motivated individuals in swiftly obtaining their Florida high school diploma. Recognizing the diverse needs of adult learners, FTC offers this as an intense 5 day per week program to complement their already well-established teacher-guided learning GED programs, with curriculum encompassing four critical subject areas: Reasoning through Language Arts, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematical Reasoning. Students have the autonomy to tackle these subjects individually or in combinations that align with their unique learning objectives. The program also introduces several life skills and workforce development elements to help ensure students leave the program prepared to navigate adulthood. The Carver Center classroom is designed to hold up to 8 adult learners at a time, and will be focused on serving student populations aged 16-24.

The G.W. Carver Community Center has been a pivotal institution in supporting youth and adult education. The introduction of the accelerated GED program at this center underscores FTC’s commitment to making education accessible to all community members. By offering this program in Bunnell, FTC ensures that residents have convenient access to essential educational services, fostering personal growth and community development.









For those interested in enrolling or seeking more information about the accelerated GED program or any of their other many beneficial and life-changing services such as ESOL, Career & Technical Education, Community Education, and more, FTC encourages prospective students to reach out directly at 386-447-4345.

A note on cost from Program Supervisor Travis Thomas: “Any adult general education programs at FTC cost only $50 per semester total between tuition and school fees. If the student is seeking their high school diploma through challenging the GED, they can expect to pay $38 per sub test ($38×4=$152 total) on ged.com to schedule their tests when they are ready. Prospective students in financial need can apply for programs like NextGen through CareerSourceBFV to potentially not only pay for the cost of the tuition and tests, but also get incentive funding for reaching certain learning and work forced development milestones. We also do have the FTC scholarship fund to help those that might not be able to afford to pay for the schooling for the tests. We try to make sure that financial distress is not a barrier to success.”