The Flagler Free Clinic marked its 20th anniversary on Nov. 15 at the Grand Haven Golf Clubhouse in Palm Coast. The “Evening of Gratitude” drew community leaders, healthcare partners and donors to recognize two decades of health care provided to uninsured residents of Flagler and Volusia counties.

Alan Campbell, morning anchor for Orlando’s WESH 2 News, emceed the event, which traced the clinic’s expansion from a volunteer effort to a facility serving thousands.

The event included the announcement of a $400,000 bequest from the Florence estate, representing 30 percent of the estate. The gift is designated as seed money for a future permanent home and the launch of a capital campaign. The organization currently pays approximately $50,000 a year in rent.

Margaret Chodosh and Dr. Lance Chodosh received the 2025 Canakaris-Coleman Dedication to Volunteerism Award. The award is named for the clinic’s founders, Dr. John Canakaris—Flagler County’s first physician in the late 1940s—and Faith Coleman. Janet Powell, a volunteer since 2005, was recognized for her tenure and continued volunteer recruitment.

Rosario Aseniero Alfonso, patient services director for the past eight years, was recognized for her work with patient applications and services. Dr. Don Alfonso was honored as the clinic’s first volunteer provider, having served patients for 20 years before retiring from the role last year. Maria Thomas, the clinic’s social worker, was noted for three years of service connecting patients with mental health referrals, food, housing and other social services. Mary Darlington, an administrative assistant, and the board of directors were also acknowledged.

Jack Leckie, a board member since 2021 and close friend of the late Dr. Canakaris, received a plaque. Leckie funded the clinic’s first dental chair, enabling the launch of dental services.

Partners acknowledged included AdventHealth, for providing imaging services, and Flagler County Human Services, for connecting patients to resources. Vendors and supporters including Marketing 2 Go, the Palm Coast Observer, Vann Data, A Cali Collective Project, and musicians AJ Belletto and Carlos Diaz were also noted.

In separate events surrounding the anniversary, the clinic raised $50,000 through a charity golf tournament on Nov. 3 at Ocean Hammock Golf Course. The tournament was organized by Dr. Shinoo Wainganker, a volunteer for 11 years, along with Frank Petruno and Tony Trembley.

A recent volunteer appreciation luncheon honored Dr. Manuel Frankel and Paula Frankel with the Canakaris-Coleman Volunteer of the Year Award. Aasi Bharucha, a high school student who volunteered weekends and through the summer, received recognition for her commitment.

“Dr. Manny and Paula Frankel exemplify the spirit of service that our founders envisioned,” Executive Director Terri Belletto said. “Their dedication to providing dental care to our patients has been transformational for our community.”

Volunteers with 20 years of service include Dr. Jane Walter, Dr. Mark Kennedy and Hazel Deveaux. Dr. Ruben Sierra has served 18 years, and Pat Prill 16. Volunteers with a decade or more of service include Belletto (11 years), Dr. Chiamaka Iheme, Dr. Martin Pourkesali, Adrienne Murbarak and Sue Osmond (all 10 years). New volunteers in 2025 include Dr. Alexa Stylianakis, Dr. Vijay Jain, Britta Hoffman, Julie Coolidge and Meghan Klumpp.

“For 20 years, the Flagler Free Clinic has been a safety net for those who have nowhere else to turn,” Belletto said. “This anniversary is not just about our organization—it’s about every volunteer, donor, partner and supporter who has helped keep our doors open.”

The Flagler Free Clinic provides medical care, medications and support services to uninsured adults in Flagler County through donations, grants and volunteer support.