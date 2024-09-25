Florida Retains US News Title as Top Higher Education State

Florida was named — for the eighth year in a row — the top state for higher education by U.S. News & World Report.

The rankings, released Tuesday, take into account factors including graduation rates, social mobility, student debt, retention rates, and academic reputation.

The University of Florida was ranked the seventh-best public institution in the nation in the annual rankings, dropping one place from a year ago when it was ranked sixth.









UF recently lost its spot atop The Wall Street Journal’s rankings, where it dropped to #34 in the 2025 rankings after it was named the #1 public university in 2024. The Journal’s rankings weigh heavily – 70% – on student outcomes, which includes post-graduation salaries, paying off accumulated debt, and graduation rate. The remaining weight is put on learning environment and diversity.

Five other Florida institutions ranked inside U.S News’ top 100 public universities:

#23 Florida State, the same ranking it received in 2023-2024.

#45 University of South Florida, the same ranking it received in 2023-2024.

#46 Florida International University, an improvement from #64 in 2023-2024.

#61 University of Central Florida, an improvement from #64 in 2023-2024.

#81 Florida A&M, an improvement from #91 in 2023-2024.

Florida Atlantic University jumped nine spots to #103, the University of North Florida jumped three spots to #126, and Florida Gulf Coast University rose one spot to #161.

Categorically

New College of Florida was ranked #7 of 19 in the Top Public Schools category and #122 in National Liberal Arts Colleges, a drop from #100 in 2023-2024 and #76 in 2022-2023.

FAMU retained its spot as the top public Historically Black College or University category for the sixth year in a row. It ranked third among public and private HBCUs.

The state’s top higher education ranking is frequently touted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the State University System Board of Governors, often followed by mentions of recently enacted policy dealing with post-tenure review or legislative control over classroom materials.

The response continues to be negative, driving some professors out of the state, according to a survey of 350 Florida faculty. The policy, prompted by action from the Florida Legislature, requires that tenured faculty must undergo a review every five years. Failed reviews can result in termination, which one professor said “effectively nullifies some of the more important tenure protections.”









The first year of post-tenure review yielded a retention rate of approximately 99%, with 91% of professors reviewed meeting or exceeding expectations.

“Florida’s universities continue to prove that prioritizing academic achievement and faculty excellence leads to incredible outcomes,” said board Chair Brian Lamb in a news release. “On behalf of the Board of Governors, I recognize our universities, their trustees, administrators, and staff for the success in this year’s rankings and thank Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their support and investment in higher education.”

Two of the three top public institutions in the nation are in California. The University of California Los Angeles was ranked the best and University of California Berkeley was ranked the second best. University of Michigan Ann Arbor was ranked third best.

“The impressive rankings achieved by our 12 universities this year reaffirm Florida’s status as the top state for higher education,” said Chancellor Ray Rodrigues in a news release. “The State University System of Florida remains committed to maintaining academic excellence and delivering a high-quality education. The recognition from U.S. News & World Report highlights the successful results of our efforts.”

Florida is ranked #1 in lowest tuition and fees by U.S. News. In-state tuition has not risen in a decade.

–Jay Waagmeester, Florida Phoenix