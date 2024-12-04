Florida Leads the Nation in Affordable Care Act Enrollment

Florida leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment after a month of open enrollment.

Data released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services show that 1,458,792 Florida residents signed up for insurance coverage through the “Marketplace” for 2025. The Marketplace, obtainable through Healthcare.gov, is where customers can compare health plans and provides enrollment services and other help.









Nationally, 5,364,197 people signed up for coverage between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30. Nearly 4.4 million people are returning customers but 988,000 obtained new coverage, the federal data show.

The Marketplace is a centerpiece of the Affordable Care Act, often referred to as Obamacare. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the program but has offered no details.

“ACA Marketplace open enrollment continues with more than 5.3 million people signing up for coverage since the beginning of the open enrollment period,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “These numbers reflect the strong and ongoing demand that individuals and families have for affordable, high-quality health care coverage and we expect this year will set another plan selection record.”

Open enrollment for 2025 health insurance coverage began Nov. 1 and runs through Jan. 15. Consumers who enroll by midnight Dec. 15 will have coverage effective Jan. 1. Health insurance coverage doesn’t kick in for others until the following month.

What Florida Politicos hate people love

Although Republicans in Florida have not expanded Medicaid to lower-income childless adults as the ACA allows, the federal health law is popular with residents who annually have flocked to the marketplace for health coverage.

Florida has consistently led the nation in ACA enrollment and this year is no different with enrollments far out pacing Texas, which saw the second highest rate with 1,077,883 sign-ups since Nov. 1.

Four insurance companies and 12 health maintenance organizations (HMOs) are participating in the Florida marketplace, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website shows.

“Through the Marketplace millions of Americans seeking health coverage continue to find a high-quality plan at a low cost,” said U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “With many people shopping online for holiday gifts, you’ll find the best deal in town at HealthCare.gov. Sign up for a health plan that meets your needs — and gives you peace of mind.”

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix