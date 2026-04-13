Flagler County Unemployment Jumps to 6 Percent, Highest Rate in Five Years

Flagler County’s unemployment rate rose to 6 percent in January, up from 4.5 percent in December, the highest rate in five and a half years and the sharpest month-over-month increase since the pandemic labor shock of April 2020. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.

The labor force was flat at 56,000, but the number of county residents who filed for unemployment rose by 400.

Even St. Johns County, consistently a juggernaut of jobs and growth for the past five years, saw its unemployment rate jump to 5.1 percent, from 4.5 percent the previous month, and from 3.6 percent a year ago. Volusia County’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.8 percent from 5.2 in December, and Putnam’s to 6.4 percent, from 5.8.

In Florida, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose two decimal points to 4.5 percent in January, compared to 3.5 percent a year ago, with 499,000 officially jobless Floridians. The state added a net 21,400 jobs over the month but lost 20,600 jobs over the year. Nationally, the number of jobs rose 0.2 percent over the year. The national unemployment rate is 4.3 percent. The number of unemployed only reflects those who are receiving unemployment benefits, which run out after 12 weeks in Florida.

The rate does not reflect the under-employed–such as those employed part-time because they could not find full-time work (almost 350,000 workers), or because their hours were cut back–or discouraged workers who have either stopped looking for work or are no longer eligible for benefits. The federal government’s alternative measure of unemployment, the so-called U-6 rate, takes account of those categories. By that measure, 7.9 percent of Floridians were unemployed or underemployed. The national rate is 8 percent.

The Florida Commerce Department’s jobless figures for January were released last week, the result of an annual process known as “benchmarking,” which revises the previous year’s figures. February data will be released on April 17.

Flagler County’s unemployment rate rose to 5.9 percent last November, and Palm Coast’s to 5.8, after starting 2025 at 4.4 and 4.3 percent. The last time either saw an unemployment rate at 6 percent was in October 2020, when Flagler’s was at 6.2 percent and Palm Coast’s at 6.4 percent, and both were rapidly returning to pre-Covid, low unemployment rates.

At the time, the labor force was 47,346 in Flagler County and 37,623 in Palm Coast. The number of unemployed residents was 2,947 and 2,386.

Excluding the Covid pandemic, the last time Flagler County saw its unemployment rate at 6 percent through normal economic fluctuations was in November 2015. The housing crash had caused the county’s rate to be the highest in the state for a certain period after the 2008 crash and the county struggled for years to return to what is considered full employment–below 4 percent.

The Bureau of Economic and Business Research at the University of Florida reported that consumer confidence in Florida declined in March to 78.1 from a revised figure of 79.1 in February. National consumer sentiment also declined, decreasing 3.3 points over the month.

“This month’s decline was driven primarily by reduced spending intentions and growing concerns about the national economy, particularly over the next 12 months,” said Hector H. Sandoval, director of the economic analysis program that produces the reports. “At the same time, some indicators remained positive, as Floridians reported improved views of their current personal financial situation and stronger expectations for their finances over the next year. These mixed signals are consistent with a more uncertain economic environment.”

The report did not reflect effects of the Iran war or the early-April inflation report, which showed inflation sharply accelerating to 3.3 percent, from 2.4 percent in February. The acceleration was due in large part to increasing energy costs, with gas prices topping $4 a gallon on average in Florida and diesel prices rising faster.