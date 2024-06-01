Flagler Sheriff Offers Vacation Watch Program for Your Home

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is once again encouraging residents to take advantage of its Vacation Watch program while they travel this summer.

Through this community safety program, each household can receive up to 20 vacation house watch checks per year. During these checks, the uniformed FCSO Citizen Observer Patrol members survey the outside of the home to make sure it is secure. If anything looks suspicious the C.O.P then notifies the homeowner.









“The Vacation Watch program is made possible due to the tremendous efforts of our volunteer C.O.P.s, who really go above and beyond to give back to our community,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “While the Vacation Watch program cannot guarantee the safety of your home or guarantee no damage while you are away, it is a preventative measure that could also discover any problems before you return home.”

The STAR Program provides residents with free home security assessments and enables residents to schedule an appointment for a comprehensive home security inspection. Homeowners can then choose to make recommended security upgrades and after the enhancements have been made and upon a final inspection, the resident will receive a Secure Home STAR of Approval.

There are two ways to sign up for Vacation Watch or STAR Program: request in-person at FCSO’s Palm Coast District Office located at 14 Palm Harbor Village Way, or online at http://flaglersheriff.com and click COP Vacation Watch Request. The Vacation House Watch request must be submitted five days prior to the start of travel.