Flagler-Palm Coast Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Is Seeking New Members: Please Apply

The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC), which makes recommendations to the Flagler County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Palm Coast, is seeking to fill open vacancies.

“The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee reviews policies related to land development code, building requirements, and site review and permitting procedures,” said Flagler County Housing Program Manager Devrie Paradowski. “These are very important vacancies on this committee.”









The committee meets monthly – at 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday – to prepare a report of its recommendations for presentation to the Board of County Commissioners. The staff liaison is Housing Program Coordinator Eduardo Diaz Cordero, who can be reached at 386-586-2324, ext. 3631, or at [email protected].

Those interested in filling one of the open vacancies must fit one or more of the following categories in addition to their interest in joining the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee:

Active laborers in the residential home building industry involved in building affordable housing in either the private or non-profit sectors

Represents the affordable housing construction sector

Represents employers and can provide insight about workforce housing needs

Residents throughout Flagler County are encouraged to apply.

All appointees shall be residents and registered voters of Flagler County and shall serve at the discretion of the Board of County Commissioners and the City of Palm Coast. Appointments are three-year staggered terms. If a vacancy occurs prior to the expiration of any member’s full term, the position will be advertised and replaced with another candidate accordingly.

Meetings are held at 3 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Boulevard, Building 3, Bunnell.

To apply, complete the online application at www.flaglercounty.gov/housing and email the form to [email protected]. Those with additional questions should call 386-313-4001.