Flagler GOP Hosts Republican Candidate Forum at Palm Coast Community Center Feb. 5

The Flagler County Republican Executive Committee (FlaglerGOP) announced the confirmed candidates who will participate in its 2026 FlaglerGOP Candidate Forum, scheduled for Thursday, February 5, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, located at 305 Palm Coast Parkway.

This forum will focus exclusively on local Republican candidates seeking office in Flagler County and its municipalities, providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from those running to represent their community.

“This forum is about transparency, accessibility, and civic engagement,” said Perry Mitrano, Chairman of the FlaglerGOP. “By bringing together Republican candidates from across Flagler County, we are giving voters a valuable opportunity to hear their ideas, ask questions, and make informed decisions ahead of the 2026 election.”

Confirmed Candidates Include:

Flagler County Board of Commissioners – District 2

• Greg Feldman

• Theresa Pontieri

Flagler County Board of Commissioners – District 4

• Leann Pennington

Flagler County School Board – District 2

• Will Furry

Flagler County School Board – District 4

• Christy Chong

• Ron Long

Palm Coast City Council – District 2

• Antonio Amaral Jr.

Palm Coast City Council – District 3

• Ray Stevens

Palm Coast City Council – District 4

• Darlene Shelley

Bunnell City Commissioner – At-Large (That race has been decided; both candidates have been reelected without opposition.)

• John Rogers

• Pete Young

Flagler Beach City Commissioner – At-Large

• Rick Belhumeur

• John Santore, III

Additional details regarding the forum agenda will be released as the event approaches. The agenda is subject to change.

Tickets are free but limited to 250 attendees. Please register early at:

https://www.flaglergop.com/ event-details-registration/ 2026-flaglergop-candidate- forum