Flagler County Sheriff SRD Nicholas Champion Takes National Association’s Top Honor

The National Sheriffs’ Association has selected Flagler County Sheriff Office Master Deputy and School Resource Deputy Nicholas Champion as the 2025 Law Enforcement Explorer Post Advisor of the Year.

“We are incredibly proud of Master Deputy Nick Champion’s achievement,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This award reflects his unwavering commitment to the growth and development of our youth within our community. His hard work and mentorship exemplify our motto ‘an honor to serve, a duty to protect.’”

Master Deputy Champion has been with FCSO since 2017 and has led FCSO Explorer Post 410 since 2022. He also serves as a School Resource Deputy, where he is assigned to Flagler Palm Coast High School and is responsible for the safety and security of more than 2,500 students, and is a member of the FCSO K-9 Unit.

Among Master Deputy Champion’s many accomplishments, he distinguished himself in 2023 by receiving a Life Saving Award and a Certificate of Commendation for saving the life of a woman involved in a vehicle accident.

Under Master Deputy Champion’s leadership, FCSO Explorers have received numerous awards at statewide and national competitions, including 10 individual shooting awards, nine team awards in scenario-based competitions and two scholarships.

Master Deputy Champion was selected by the Florida Sheriff’s Explorers Association as the 2024 Northern Regional Advisor of the Year. He currently serves as FSEA vice president and had previously served on FSEA’s executive board as assistant range master and chair of the Training Advisor Committee.

In 2024, thanks to Master Deputy Champion’s efforts, FCSO was awarded a grant through the National Rifle Association. This grant provided 17 Glocks, 24 pairs of eyewear, 15 pairs of ear protection, 200 paper targets, 2,500 rounds of ammunition, 5 gun-cleaning kits, and a digital range timer to train Explorers.

“I began my career as an Explorer with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Staly added. “Upon being elected Flagler County Sheriff in 2016, I revitalized our Explorer Program by emphasizing youth mentoring and recruiting.”

In June, the NSA will formally recognize Master Deputy Champion at the NSA 2025 Annual Conference, held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.