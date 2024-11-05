Mike Norris Is Palm Coast’s New Mayor, Ty Miller and Ray Stevens Win Council, Debt Amendment Defeated

Last Updated: 8:37 p.m.

Mike Norris was elected Palm Coast’s new mayor, easily defeating Cornelia Manfre, while in the two other races for council seats, Ty Miller easily beat Jeff Seib, and Ray Stevens beat Andrew Werner.

The Palm Coast City Council’s referendum, asking residents to loosen the city’s debt and leasing authority, was defeated in a decisive blow to a council already decimated by defeats and term limits. It was losing by a 17-point margin.









With all but a couple of thousand votes counted, Norris was winning by 63 to 47, Miller won by 70 percent, and Stevens, in the surprise of the evening, by 58 percent: Werner had seemed in a commanding position when he won the primary, with Stevens eking it into the run-off by two votes.

“We ran a good game,” Norris said. “I think I ran a good campaign for someone that wasn’t that well known in the city. I think we’ve done a good job. Great campaign manager, great team. My guys have dominated social media. Our marketing is phenomenal.” He repeated his mantra about voters expectations: “they’re tired of all the development, and kind of the city being taken advantage of.”

In the other notable local races, the indomitable Jules Kwiatkowski, one of the rare remaining Democrats in elected office in Flagler County, won his latest re-election bid to the East Flagler Mosquito Districts, beating Perry Mitrano–the Republican Executive Committee chair–with 54 percent of the vote. In the Seat 3 contest, Lance Alred, who had formerly lost a bid for school board, beat incumbent Ralph Lightfoot, turning another rare Democratic seat red.

In contrast with the primary election in Flagler, there were relatively few local races on the ballot, and none proved anywhere near as close as some of the races during the primary, ending the suspense almost as soon as the supervisor of elections posted the first and largest batch of results–the early voting tally–at 7 p.m., nearly on the dot.

In Flagler County, the proposed constitutional amendment to protect the right to abortion was going down to defeat, with just 51 percent of voters approving (all proposed amendments to the state constitution need to clear the 60 percent threshold), a bad sign for its prospect of victory statewide. The proposal to legalize recreational marijuana was sailing with 68 percent approval locally, but just 56 percent statewide, with 10 million votes counted.

The proposal to make school board races partisan got 71 percent in Flagler, but was failing statewide, with 55 percent, well short of the needed 60 percent, with 10 million votes counted. The proposal to index half the homestead exemption (or $25,000) to inflation was passing with 66 percent of the vote.









Officially, there were a couple of Flagler County Commission races on the ballot, because the local Republican Party had fielded a couple of write-ins as strategic ploys to close the primaries to independent and Democratic voters. The write-ins never contested the election. The winners, as expected, are Kim Carney and Pam Richardson, each of whom drew around 97 percent of the vote.

In the presidential election, Donald Trump was winning 64 percent of Flagler County’s vote, to Kamala Harris’s 35 percent, an improvement for Trump, who won Flagler with 60 percent of the vote four years ago, when he lost the general election to Joe Biden. Statewide, Trump won Florida easily. Sen. Rick Scott was winning Flagler handily, with 63 percent of the vote, against Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, the Republican incumbent, was beating James Stockton with 66 percent of the vote.

In legislative races, Tom Leek, who was termed out in the House–where he had been a lieutenant to former Rep. Paul Renner, Palm Coast’s representative–won his race against Democrat George Anthony Hill, with a 2-to-1 margin, and Sam Greco, the Republican newcomer, won with almost as wide a margin against Democrat Adam Morley, one of the sharpest candidates to run in local races in recent years. He could not overcome the district’s party bias.

Flagler County On Brink of Record Turnout as Anxiety-Ridden Election Goes from Anticipation to Results

Flagler County was poised to break its modern-memory election-turnout of 82 percent as an anxiety-ridden pair of election weeks was yielding to vote-counting, with an 82.5 percent unofficial turnout already recorded about an hour before the polls closed, and one last batch of mail-in ballots yet to be included.

The 2000, 2004 and 2008 elections all exceeded 80 percent turnout in Flagler, besting the state by several percentage points, but the highest recorded turnout was in 2004. The 2012 and 2016 turnout rates fell into the low seventies before the 2020 Biden-Trump race drew out 78.6 percent of voters.









Significantly, there are now nearly 100,000 registered voters in Flagler County. Even in 2008, the year Obama was elected to his first term–and Democrats were in the majority in Flagler County–there were just 60,000. Today, Republicans have a 24,000-voter advantage over Democrats and have dominated voting in early voting and election day voting, and stayed ahead by a few votes in mail-in voting. Overall, Republicans have outrun Democrats by 2-to-1 in ballots cast.

With a 65 percent turnout already recorded by the time Election day began, there was some question whether there would still be a large enough group of voters to push the numbers past the record today. But some 15,000 voters went to their precincts to vote–with many actually going to one of the early voting sites, only to be redirected to their correct precincts. In 2020, the year of Covid, only 11,800 voters cast a ballot in person on Election day, with 28,537 voting early, compared to 42,900 voting early this year. Some 22,400 ballots were cast by mail this year, compared to 31,881 in 2020.

Security has not been an issue. Neither Supervisor of Elections Kaity Lenhart nor Sheriff Staly reported serious issues during the two weeks of early voting or today. Both spoke of notable civility between various camps or individual candidates. There were some allegations of vandalized or stolen signs, but those happen at every election.









“My personal opinion is from driving around the county and looking at different locations is that everything is going smooth and peaceful in Flagler County,” Staly said in midafternoon today. “Hopefully it stays that way regardless of the outcome, whenever we know that, whether it’s tonight or a week from now.”

The Sheriff’s Office’s Homeland Security Section is monitoring the local situation and keeping an eye on the state and the national situation. “At this time the only thing we’ve done is remind our patrols that voting is going on today, to pay extra attention to the voting sites but not give the appearance that we’re trying to suppress any voting,” the aim being ensuring safety.

Trump fans trundled around town in trucks and Teslas flying huge Trump-Vance flags. The Harris camp held big rallies, one along State Road 100 near Target, the other on Palm Coast Parkway and Old Kings Road, both at midday, to honking cars–or to loud and at times gross insults. The rally on State Road 100 included an opponent who’d weaved himself amid the Harris-loving crowd with signs calling her supporters “useful idiots” and other invectives, but he was never bothered or stopped from peddling his messages, if with the ironic protection of the Harris fans’ wall.









“I think Flagler County has a pretty good reputation overall for keeping elections peaceful so everybody can voice their constitutional rights, and we will ensure that occurs. But we have no indications of any issues in Flagler County.”

Even Ray Stevens and Andrew Werner, the two candidates for the Palm Coast City Council’s District 3 seat, made up, after what had been a rather tense early voting period, with both often campaigning a few feet apart from each other at the public library site.

“I didn’t usually have conversation with him, but just me and him here, so we conversed,” Stevens said in late afternoon today. He’d campaigned at the library every day since early voting began. He recalled what he told Werner: “If you win, you’re stuck with it, man, you know, because you got a world of problems coming up. And I said, if you win, fine, I’m going to Georgia. And he says, ‘Well, you know, if you win, anything I could do to help you. Thanks. So anyhow, we had some conversation. So we’re not at each other’s throats anymore.” Stevens has a property in Georgia where he intends to go to decompress after the election.

You couldn’t exactly see the pins and needles at the library site, where voting had slowed to a crawl by late afternoon, but you could feel them.

General Election 2024 Results: Flagler County and Other Races

Candidate and Race Votes Percent President Donald Trump 50,982 63.60 Kamala Harris 28,406 35.44 US Senate Rick Scott 49,656 62.93 Debbie Mucarsel-Powell 28,024 35.51 Feena Bonoan 360 .46 Tuan TQ Nguyen 332 .42 Ben Everidge 485 .61 Congress, District 6, Michael Waltz 51,052 66.02 James David

Stockton III 26,217 33.90 State Senate Dist. 7 Tom Leek 50,444 66.83 Gregory Anthony T Hill II 25,038 33.17 State Representative, Dist. 19 Sam Greco 48,281 63.77 Adam Morley 27,435 36.23 Board of County Commissioners, District 3 Kim Carney 58,567 96.52 Board of County Commissioners, District 5 Pam Richardson 58,711 97.04 City of Palm Coast Mayor Cornelia Manfre 19,398 36.63 Mike Norris 33,555 63.37 Palm Coast City Council, District 1 Ty Miller 34,699 70.50 Jeffrey Seib 14,517 29.50 Palm Coast City Council, District 3 Ray Stevens 26,503 58.02 Andrew Werner 19,178 41.98 East Florida Mosquito Control District, Seat 1 Julius "Jules" Kwiatkowski 30,953 53.94 Perry Mitrano 26,436 46.06 East Florida Mosquito Control District, Seat 3 Lance Alred 32,124 55.75 Ralph Lightfoot 25,498 44.25 Amendments Yes No Amendment 1: Partisan Election of Members of District School Boards 58.87 41.13 Amendment 2: Right to Fish and Hunt 71.01 28.99 Amendment 3: Adult Personal Use of Marijuana 53.43 46.57 Amendment 4: Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion 51.61 48.39 Amendment 5: Annual Adjustments to the Value of Certain Homestead Exemptions 68.02 31.98 Amendment 16 Repeal of Public Campaign Financing Requirement 53.60 46.40 City of Palm Coast Charter Amendment 1 41.60 58.40

Note: For statewide and multi-county results, as in the races for Congress or the State Legislature, the total tally appears first, followed by the Flagler-only tally in parenthesis.