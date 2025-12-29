Flagler Airport’s Roy Sieger Named Vice Chair of State Aviation Board

The Continuing Florida Aviation System Planning Process (CFASPP) Statewide Steering Committee elected Flagler Executive Airport Director Roy Sieger as its vice chair during its recent meeting in Orlando. He will serve a two-year term.

“Mr. Sieger’s committee leadership and collaboration with other aviation professionals in the East Central Metro Area and throughout the state has been instrumental in promoting the continued advancement of Florida’s Aviation System,” said CFASPP Administrator, Dan Afghani.

Sieger is chair of the East Central Florida Metropolitan Area CFASPP Steering Committee and has been for about a decade – since 2016. Additionally, he previously served as chair of the CFASPP Statewide Steering Committee from 2017 to 2020.

CFASPP is the state’s collaborative aviation planning framework – designed to ensure Florida’s 129 public-use airports remain safe, efficient, and prepared for future demand. The vice chair’s role is critical in guiding its regional steering committees and aligning local airport priorities with statewide aviation goals.

“Roy’s leadership has consistently elevated Flagler Executive Airport and brought recognition to our county,” said Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Being elected to vice chair of CFASPP is a testament to his dedication and vision, and we are proud to have him represent the county on this important statewide initiative.”

Sieger brings more than 16 years of leadership to the Flagler Executive Airport. He has extensive statewide experience, including his tenure as Chair of the Florida Airports Council. His background in both military aviation service and airport management has positioned him as a respected voice in the aviation industry.

“I am honored to serve as the vice chair of CFASPP,” said Sieger. “Florida’s airports are vital to our economy and communities. I look forward to working with FDOT, FAA, regional partners, and aviation professionals to ensure we continue building a strong, resilient aviation system.”

As vice chair, Sieger will assist in overseeing the ongoing updates to the Florida Aviation System Plan, evaluating aviation related issues, safety standards, and sustainability initiatives for both local and statewide aviation needs.