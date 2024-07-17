Flagler County Jail Wins Health Care Accreditation as Sheriff’s Office Becomes 5-Diamond Agency

The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has earned accreditation from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care by demonstrating compliance with NCCHC’s nationally recognized standards of care for correctional health services in jails. Accreditation recognizes the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to providing quality health services for inmates.

To earn NCCHC accreditation, the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility underwent a rigorous professional assessment in April 2024. During the assessment, a team of experienced physicians and experts in correctional health care surveyed the facility for compliance with jail-specific standards in areas such as patient care and treatment, health promotion, safety and disease prevention, inmate health care administration, personnel and training, special needs and services, and medical-legal issues.









The Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility is comprised of 15 housing units with a capacity of 400 inmates. The inmate population is made up of sentenced and pre-trial inmates who are incarcerated for crimes, ranging from theft and trespassing to drug trafficking and murder. Detention Services include:

The Transportation Unit, which is responsible for the movement inmates to and from outside medical and dental appointments.

The Medical Unit, which screens, evaluates, and treats all arrestees and inmates detained in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

The Program Unit, which is responsible for all inmate program activities including substance abuse, psychological, and educational programs.

“We are now officially a 5-Diamond Accredited Agency. Most law enforcement agencies across the country do not even have one accreditation,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “When I hired Chief Engert, I gave him the goal of getting our jail medical accredited. I commend our contracted health care staff and our Detention staff for their hard work and dedication.”

“This is a great achievement for our entire team,” added Daniel Engert, Chief of Court and Detention Services. “NCCHC’s highly respected standards, developed in consultation with national experts in correctional health care, mental health, law, and corrections, help to improve the health care of our inmate population and reduce the risk of adverse outcomes. I would particularly like to thank our health services provider, PrimeCare Medical (PCM) for working diligently with us to achieve this milestone.”









“In achieving NCCHC accreditation, the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility has demonstrated its commitment to quality, standards-based correctional health care,” said Deborah Ross, CCHP and Chief Executive Officer of NCCHC. “Accreditation is a voluntary process, and we commend the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office for successfully undertaking this challenge. The health of incarcerated people is a vitally important component of public health.”

When Sheriff Staly was elected in 2016, FCSO’s jail was using part-time off-duty paramedics to make visits twice a day and a contracted physician that would visit the jail once a week. Detention deputies were tasked with asking medical questions of new arrestees and often were responsible for determining the need for insulin and other inmate medical needs. Today, FCSO provides 24-hour medical care with licensed providers, mental health counseling and MAT treatment for addicts. These services are contracted through PrimeCare Medical. PCM provides all in-the-jail medical services and access each new arrestee. To learn more about PrimeCare Medical, visit: https://www.primecaremedical.com/

Public Invited to Comment About Flagler County Sheriff’s Office During Agency’s Re-Accreditation Process

A team of assessors from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation (CFA) will arrive on August 20, 2024 to review all aspects of the Flagler County Sheriff Office policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has to comply with approximately 240 standards in order to receive re-accreditation and maintain its law enforcement accreditation. Many of the standards are critical to life, health, safety issues and best practices.









As part of the on-site assessment, agency members and the general public are invited to offer comments to the assessment team. Citizens may review standards at www.flaccreditation.org

Once the Commission’s assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the full Commission, which then determines if the agency is to receive re-accreditation. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office accreditation is for 3 years.

“Verification by the accreditation team that the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office meets and has maintained the Commission’s standards is part of a voluntary process to maintain accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We welcome and encourage the publics comments and participation in this process.”

For more information regarding CFA, or for persons wishing to offer written comments about the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office ability to meet the Standards of Accreditation, please write to: CFA, P.O. Box 1489, Tallahassee, Florida 32302, or email to [email protected].