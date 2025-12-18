Palm Coast Marks 20 Years of Fantasy Lights in Town Center Saturday

The City of Palm Coast invites residents and visitors to Central Park in Town Center on Saturday, December 20, for a special 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Fantasy Lights Festival, presented by the Rotary Club of Flagler County.

This milestone celebration honors two decades of holiday memories, community spirit, and giving back, with an evening of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and festive displays throughout the park.

The celebration kicks off at 4 p.m. with the opening of the Holiday Market, featuring food trucks, specialty arts and crafts vendors, and local businesses. Community displays and outreach tables will also be open at the start of the event, giving guests the chance to explore static float displays and connect with local organizations right away.

The food truck lineup includes:

Cool Beans Barbeque, The Happy Lemon Co., DJ Concessions, Dex n Angie, Sweet Treat Creations, Southern Sips, TABS, SoulKitchen, Taco Land, Wabisabi, Kona Ice, Kerela Express, Wicked Good Mini Donuts, Chicken Slayer, Mango Mike, Sweet Melissa’s Ice Cream, and Down Home Goodies

The specialty vendors at the Holiday Market include:

Ready Set Glow, Polly Pollien – Lit Balloons, Avi Lala Designs (So Good Mochi), SMART Dog Rescue, Flo Mortgage, Fancy Nancy’s Palm Fronds, Doreen’s Face Painting, Bake My Day Home Bakery, Chick-fil-A (kids’ activities), Driftwood and Décor, Karen Beals Artwork, Beach Vibes VIBERSHIELD, Saphs Creation, Khloes Boutique, Carrie Hall Artwork, Artisan Show, Bean Bakery, S & N Co., Deana Arthur, One World for Autism, Emergency Management, Adventures & Pathfinders Club, Florida Forest Service, Johnson’s Plumbing, Yes You’re Invited, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, and a City of Palm Coast tent with Council Member Ty Miller.

At 5 p.m., a live, on-location broadcast from Flagler Radio will take place from Central Park, bringing the excitement of the anniversary celebration to listeners across the community.

Community performances will begin at 5:45 p.m. in front of the Christmas tree and lead into the official anniversary program. The performances will include: The Dance Method, Adventures & Pathfinders Club, and Precision Elite Allstars. At 6:30 p.m., Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris will deliver a special proclamation recognizing 20 years of the Fantasy Lights Festival, followed by comments from the Rotary Club of Flagler County on this important anniversary.

Immediately following the ceremony, the Fantasy Lights Festival will come to life with more than 57 animated light displays throughout Central Park and live holiday music by the Kevin Quinn Band, performing for the remainder of the evening.

Santa’s Village will also be open with themed elf houses for children to explore, along with Santa’s Merry Train Ride operating throughout the night. Free golf cart rides will be available for elderly and mobility-limited guests, courtesy of Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Vandana Naik, helping ensure everyone can comfortably enjoy the light displays around the lake.

The event runs until 9 p.m., with all net proceeds from gate donations and sponsorships supporting Rotary’s local nonprofit charities and college scholarships for Flagler County high school seniors.

Parking will be available around Central Park, with accessible parking designated on Central Avenue in front of the restrooms. Overflow parking will be available at Flagler Palm Coast High School via Bulldog Drive.

After 20 years, Fantasy Lights continues to shine as one of Palm Coast’s most beloved holiday traditions, bringing neighbors, families, and friends together to celebrate the season while supporting a great cause. So mark your calendars and come out to Central Park to enjoy the lights, the festivities, and the spirit of community that makes this event so special year after year.