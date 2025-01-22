Palm Coast Council Approves 182-House Development’s Final Step Near Airport in Seminole Woods, With a Disclaimer

The Palm Coast City Council on Tuesday approved the final plat for the 182-home subdivision known as the Enclave at Seminole Palms, on 70 acres north of the Citation Boulevard extension, between Belle Terre Boulevard and Seminole Woods Boulevard, and just south of the county airport property. Platting is a legally required final regulatory step in a development, mapping out individual property boundaries, easements, roads and other infrastructure features.

In an indication of this new council’s leeriness regarding anything that could associate it with new development, Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris wanted the public to be absolutely clear he and the council had nothing, or almost nothing, to do with the Enclave. “As one former council member used to say, for prosperity,” Norris said, referring to former Council member Nick Klufas (he meant to say “posterity”), “let it be noted that we’re just closing out this plat, and it was already in the work years and years ago.”

But the subdivision’s development has never been reported until now, because its previous regulatory steps were crossed either administratively or at the city’s planning board, drawing little attention. The planning board approved the development’s master plan in March 2023, and administration planners approved the preliminary plat last March, issuing a development permit for the site last May. Since then, 80 percent of the subdivision’s infrastructure has been built.

JTL Grand Landings sold the property in March 2023 to a company affiliated with the Kolter Group, the Palm Beach-based real estate development and investment firm whose development arm is building the 1,200–home Radiance development, formerly known as Eagle Lakes, at the south end of Old Kings Road. The Enclave is part of the Seminole Palms Community Development District.

The property is zoned single-family residential. It will have a density of 3.23 homes per acre, with 13.75 acres preserved as wetlands on the east of the property. The subdivision’s houses will be built in close succession along a street called Enclave Avenue that will loop north from the subdivision’s single entrance on Citation Boulevard. The lots will be 6,000 square feet each, generally with widths of 50 feet.









“The infrastructure improvements, including the storm water systems, the roadways, the wastewater lines, the potable water lines, lift stations, etc., are constructed at the sole cost of the developer for this project,” City Planner Estelle Lens told the council. The developer is providing a performance bond of $2.3 million, in case the project is not completed. The amount is equivalent to 120 percent of the cost of completion. The internal roadways and storm water management facilities will remain privately owned and maintained by the Community Development District.

Norris before the vote wanted to ensure that the city has capacity to account for the subdivision’s expected production of 35,000 gallons of wastewater per day. Other than that, the council had no questions and approved the final plat with a 3-0 vote (Council members Ty Miller and Ray Stevens were absent).