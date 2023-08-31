Emergency Management’s Jonathan Lord and Nealon Joseph Deploy to Madison County

Flagler County Emergency Management had scarcely returned the Emergency Operations Center to its normal activation level on Wednesday (August 30) when Director Jonathan Lord and Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph headed out to Madison County to assist with their recovery efforts.

“We have a great team, dedicated to their work,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “Flagler County was fortunately spared, and we are extremely grateful for that. Jonathan Lord and his staff were prepared to work and didn’t hesitate for a moment to answer the request from Madison County.”









Lord and Joseph left the Emergency Operations Center with its Field Operations Trailer about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, arrived shortly before nightfall, and were immediately briefed so they could get to work.

Madison County, with a population of about 18,000 (according to the 2020 census) sustained extensive damage from Hurricane Idalia. It is in the north central portion of Florida and borders Georgia to the north. It was the childhood home of Ray Charles.

“We are always more than willing to send support to others during their time of need,” Petito said. “So much of our state was devastated yesterday, and we want to do whatever we can to help.