Edward H. McAvoy Sr crossed over on Saturday November 18, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Aynne. He is also survived by his son Edward McAvoy Jr, his daughter Julie Ann Teachout, and his grandson Collin Edward McAvoy, of Syracuse, NY; his sisters Kathleen Harmon, and Shelley McAvoy Ralph, and William McAvoy his brother. He has numerous nieces and nephews.

Ed was born on August 6, 1947, in Ithaca NY. He served in the Marines and was sent to Vietnam. Later he worked at the embassies in Washington DC and Paris France. Upon discharge from the Marine Corp, he was hired by the Onondaga county sheriff department, where he was highly respected.

He learned to be a talented gem smith and silversmith and opened McAvoy’s Jewelry after retirement. In recent years he has enjoyed writing short stories and creating the graphics to go with them.

He was a kind and well-liked man, with solid values of home, family and country.

