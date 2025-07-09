Education Foundation’s Take Stock in Children Mentee Alaria Krivoshey Joins Chiumento Law as Summer Intern

Chiumento Law announced today that Alaria Krivoshey, a Take Stock in Children mentee, has joined the firm as a summer intern. Alaria is mentored by Diane Vidal, a partner at Chiumento Law and the head of our Probate and Estate Planning department.

Take Stock in Children is a statewide program that provides deserving students with a pathway to post-secondary success through mentorship, academic support, and college scholarships. In Flagler County, the program is implemented through the Flagler County Education Foundation, which works hand-in-hand with community partners like Chiumento Law to match students with professionals who can help guide their personal, academic, and professional growth.

Vidal has served as a mentor with Take Stock in Children program and sits on the Legacy Committee with the Flagler Education Foundation. As a mentor, Vidal provides guidance, encouragement, and real-world insight to students navigating high school and preparing for their futures. Her dedication to mentoring reflects her commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders not just in law, but across all professional fields.

“Watching Alaria grow and now welcoming her to our firm as a summer intern is a full-circle moment,” said Vidal. “She brings curiosity, professionalism, and an eagerness to learn that reflects the spirit of Take Stock in Children and everything we stand for here at Chiumento Law.”

Each summer, Chiumento Law hosts a select number of student interns that show interest in the firm for their career paths. Interns are given the opportunity to shadow attorneys, assist with administrative tasks, and gain firsthand experience in a professional legal setting. The goal is to introduce students to career paths in law, develop workplace skills, and foster civic responsibility.

“As a firm deeply rooted in our community, we believe in investing in its future,” said Founder Mike Chiumento. “Our internship program and mentorship efforts through organizations like Take Stock in Children allow us to give back in a meaningful way and to inspire the next generation of legal professionals.”

Chiumento Law remains committed to educational partnerships that strengthen Flagler County and empower local youth. We are honored to have Alaria with us this summer and look forward to supporting her continued success.