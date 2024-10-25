DSC Partners with Florida Surf Film Festival in Showings Nov. 15-16

Three-time World Surf League Champion Tom Curren will make a special appearance at the East Coast premiere of “Tom and I”, a film directed by Nilton Baptista and Jeremy Pfeiffer. The premiere will be held during the Florida Surf Film Festival, taking place November 15-16 at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center. The event is a collaboration between Daytona State College’s School of Digital Media Production and the Florida Surf Film Festival, presented by Monster Energy.

The festival opens Friday night with “The Search for Volcano Island” by acclaimed filmmaker Ben Weiland, followed by the 8mm film “Time Capsule” from directors Allen Sarlo (who will be in attendance) and Justin Jarchow-Misch. In Volcano Island, five brothers embark on an unforgettable journey through the Aleutians, chasing a dream in a mysterious and rugged landscape, set to an original score by Matt Costa. Time Capsule showcases Sarlo’s restored Super 8 footage from the 1970s, featuring iconic surf spots like Venice, POP, and the North Shore. Sarlo will also narrate the film and participate in a Q&A session.









Friday night culminates with the U.S. premiere of “The Life and Death of Westerly Windina”, directed by Jamie Brisick (who will be in attendance) and Alan White. The film chronicles the remarkable journey of 1970s Australian surf icon Peter Drouyn, a trailblazer in the water and a larger-than-life figure beyond, whose ultimate transformation into Westerly Windina became his most profound expression of identity. A Q&A with Brisick follows the screening. Please note, the film explores mature themes, including gender transition and human sexuality, and carries a rating equivalent to R, which may be unsettling for some viewers.

Saturday night kicks off with two short films, “Orion” and “Changing Tempo” by Shan Canuel and the NOW NOW media team of Will Bendix and Alan Van Gysen. Changing Tempo follows Mikey February’s journey from competitor to one of the most versatile and admired free surfers. Those films will be followed by “Creatures of Habit” by Nate Laverty, which presents a fresh perspective on the beauty and dedication of surfing in the unpredictable setting around Vancouver Island, Canada. The film also features Central Floridian Ryan Huckabee, who will be in attendance.

The festival wraps up on Saturday with the East Coast premiere of “Tom and I”, directed by Nilton Baptista and Jeremy Pfeiffer, who will be in attendance. The film explores the unexpected friendship between surf legend and three-time world champion Tom Curren and videographer Masahito Kito, capturing the highlights of Curren’s career and his later adventures. Following the screening, Tom and his son Pat will perform live music, with a Q&A session to follow.

Ticket prices range from $10 to $45. Tickets are available at https://www. floridasurffilmfestival.com/. DSC’s News-Journal Center is located at 221 North Beach Street in Daytona Beach.









Florida Surf Film Festival Schedule

Daytona State College News-Journal Center

Friday, November 15, 2024

5 p.m.

Doors open

6 p.m.

Commencement with John Brooks, Festival Director

The Search for Volcano Island – Ben Weiland, 46 minutes

Time Capsule – Justin Misch and Allen Sarlo, 40 minutes

Q& A with Allen Sarlo – 10 minutes

Raffle – Roark, Globe, Creatures of Leisure

8:30 p.m.

The Life and Death of Westerly Windina – Alan White and Jamie Brisick, 107 minutes – (This feature is a rated R equivalent film for gender transition and human sexuality issues, which may be uncomfortable for some audience members.) – U.S. premiere

Q&A with Jamie Brisick, director – 15 minutes

Raffle – Nixon, Yeti, Cronin Surfboards

Saturday, November 16, 2024

5 p.m.

Doors open

6 p.m.

Orion – Shan Canuel and William Comtois-Jean, 15 minutes

Changing Tempo – Alan Van Gysen and Will Bendix, 15 minutes – featuring Mikey February

Creatures of Habit – Nate Laverty, 40 minutes – featuring Pete Devries

Q& A – 10 minutes

Raffle – Roark, Globe, Creatures of Leisure

8:30 p.m.