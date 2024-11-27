Daytona State College Women’s Soccer Team Wins National Championship

The Daytona State College Women’s Soccer team made history Saturday, capturing the 2024 NJCAA Division I National Championship in their debut appearance with a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Arizona Western.

Freshman midfielder Sienna Gillespie earned the tournament’s Most Outstanding Offensive Player award, while freshman goalie Julianna Trujillo, who secured the winning penalty kick in the semifinal match, was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Head Coach Hope Clark was named Coach of the Tournament.









“The team put everything they had into this competition and the results speak for themselves,” said Daytona State President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “Daytona State is a top-notch educational institution, and that excellence extends to our athletic programs and our outstanding student-athletes.”

The championship game was played in Wichita, Kansas. Gillespie scored first, just five minutes into the match. Arizona Western evened the score at 32 minutes and it remained tied going into halftime. Neither team scored in the second half, forcing the game into overtime. Five minutes into OT Gillespie passed to midfielder Shaneil Buckley who scored the winning goal.

“This championship is a testament to the dedication of our student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and the support of the Daytona State College community,” said DSC Athletic Director Will Dunne. “We’re incredibly proud to bring this national title home to Daytona Beach.”

Faculty, staff, students, family members and the community turned out Monday afternoon to celebrate the Falcons when they arrived at the College following the bus trip home from the tournament. The event included a roster roll call, remarks by Dr. LoBasso, District Board of Trustees member Lloyd Freckleton, Athletic Director Dunne and Head Coach Hope Clark.

The Falcons entered the tournament as the No. 7 seed and dominated their first matches, shutting down Seminole State 2-0 and Cowley College 5-2.

The Falcons dispatched No. 1 seed Iowa Western on Thursday in a nail-biter semifinal match that saw the Falcons score a game tying second goal with 19 seconds left in regulation play. After battling through a scoreless double overtime, the game was decided when Trujillo slipped the winning shot past Iowa Western’s goalie on the seventh round of penalty kicks.









“This is an incredible moment for our program,” said Head Coach Hope Clark. “Our team worked tirelessly all season, and their determination, talent, and unity truly shined on the national stage. I couldn’t be prouder of this group.”

The Falcons closed out the season 18-3-1, including a 15-game winning streak.

Members of the Women’s Soccer team include Julianna Trujillo, Agnete Saerkjaer, Rubie Kelley, Hailey Martinkovic, Andrea Davis, Regan Riddle, Tessa Abeling, Morgan Long, Shaneil Buckley, Jimena Castro, Javine McKnight, Risako Abe, Sienna Gillespie, Lina Modomo, Yuna Demir, Mia Gonzalez, Manuela Aguirre, Alyse Then, Madison Johnson, Alejandra Espinosa, Carsyn Petersen, Sophia Varga, Jayla Espinosa, Madison Gellner, Maggie Boone, Valeria Vasquez, Aiyana Leslie, Jada Clarke, and Lily Strange.