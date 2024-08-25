DSC and Florida Surf Film Festival Host ‘An Evening with Shaun Tomson,’ World Champion Surfer, Sept. 4

World champion surfer, documentarian and best-selling author Shaun Tomson will be the keynote speaker at “An Evening with Shaun Tomson,” Wednesday, Sept. 4 at Daytona State College’s News-Journal Center. The event includes a showing of the classic 2008 surf film “Bustin’ Down the Door.”

Tomson, whose book “The Code: The Power of ‘I Will’” explores faith, courage, creativity and determination, has become an in-demand motivational speaker. He will speak in advance of the film and will take part in a Q&A after the showing.









This event, sponsored by Daytona State College in partnership with the Florida Surf Film Festival, is free and open to the public. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event begins at 6 p.m. with a presentation by Tomson on how finding your voice and committing to positive attitudes can help you achieve your goals. The event will conclude with a Q&A session with Tomson and fellow World Surfing Champion Peter “PT” Townend.

“I am thrilled to collaborate with DSC’s Counseling & Accessibility Services and the Florida Surf Film Festival to bring Shaun Tomson to the News-Journal Center,” said Brad Moody, Chair of the School of Digital Media Production. “Shaun’s legacy as a world champion surfer and environmentalist, combined with his powerful message of resilience and positivity, will inspire our students and community alike. This event exemplifies our commitment to creating impactful experiences that merge media, storytelling, and real-world influence.”

Tomson, a native of South Africa, won 19 major professional surf events during his surfing career, including the International Professional Surfers World Championship in 1977, and is considered one of the 10 greatest surfers of all time. Following his retirement from competitive surfing, he went on to write the best-selling “Surfer’s Code – 12 Simple Lessons for Riding Through Life” and the No. 1 Amazon teen bestseller “The Code.” He has appeared in multiple films, including “Bustin’ Down the Door” and founded, managed and sold two clothing brands. He is currently an ambassador and board member for the Surfrider Foundation.

The event is being hosted by Daytona State’s School of Digital Media Production and the College’s Office of Counseling & Accessibility Services.









“Shaun is truly inspirational, and we invite all students, faculty and staff to attend this event,” said Miguel Rivera, Director of Counseling & Accessibility Services. “It will be an enlightening and enjoyable evening.”

“We are thrilled to have 1977 Surfing World Champion Shaun Tomson to present his ‘Surfer’s Code’ keynote,” said John Brooks, founder of the Florida Surf Film Festival. “Shaun’s experience competing in the world’s most dangerous waves, building international brands, and experiencing deep personal loss have equipped him to inspire, uplift and unite others. The Florida Surf Film Festival’s mission of connecting and invigorating our local surf culture fits hand in hand with Shaun’s positive message, and we are proud to help bring this event to Daytona State College and showcase Shaun’s classic surf movie “Bustin’ Down the Door” following his presentation.”