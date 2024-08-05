Dr. Jodi Long Selected as DCS’s Vice President for Academic Affairs

Daytona State College announced the selection of Dr. Jodi Long as Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Long will oversee all academic divisions and be responsible for the curriculum process, budgeting and scheduling for all academic offerings, as well as continuing education, adult education, and specialized business training. She will serve as chief academic officer and will be a member of the senior executive staff. She will also represent the College on important statewide committees such as the Council on Instructional Affairs, where she will be a voting member.









“Dr. Long joins us with more than 20 years of experience in teaching, academic innovation and advocating for academic and faculty development,” said Daytona State College President Dr. Tom LoBasso. “We’re excited for the energy and insight she brings to this important role.”

Prior to joining Daytona State, Dr. Long served as the Vice Provost of Academic Innovation and Strategy at Santa Fe College, and prior to that as the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, overseeing Health Sciences and Biotechnology programs. In that role she contributed to successful grant proposals, provided leadership to increase clinical internship opportunities for students, and led efforts to identify and add needed academic programs.

From 2022 through 2024, she served as co-chair for the Council of Workforce Education for the Florida College System, working with colleagues across the state to further educational options to support student achievement.

Dr. Long joined Santa Fe College in 2003 as an adjunct professor, became a member of the full-time faculty in 2006 and soon became the faculty chair for the Department of Sciences for Health Programs.

Dr. Long holds a baccalaureate degree in Mathematics from Erskine College, a master’s degree in Kinesiology from Georgia Southern University and a Ph.D. in Human Physiology from the University of Florida.

“Dr. Long has an incredible reputation for leadership and collaboration with students, faculty and staff to advance educational opportunities for everyone,” said Dr. Amy Locklear, Executive Vice President and Provost. “She has demonstrated in many ways that she believes in the mission of student success and we look forward to her contributions at DSC.”