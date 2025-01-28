Diane Rado Appointed Executive Editor of Florida Trident, Barbara Petersen Will Serve as Publisher

Statewide investigative news outlet, The Florida Trident, published by the Florida Center for Government Accountability, announced today two significant changes. Co-founder and CEO, Barbara Petersen will now serve as Publisher and Diane Rado has joined the team as Executive Editor.

Rado is an award-winning journalist who has covered government, education, policy and politics for over 30 years. She has been reporting, writing and editing stories at the Chicago Tribune, St. Petersburg (Tampa Bay) Times, Dallas Morning News, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal and recently, the Florida Phoenix, where she was Editor-in-Chief up through May.









“In just a few short years, the Trident, has become a respected and powerful voice throughout the state,” said Rado. “I am honored to join the team and continue to grow investigative journalism throughout Florida.”

Rado now spends most of her time in Tallahassee as well as Chicago and Cleveland. She and her husband Pete have three adult children.

Stepping into the role of Publisher, Petersen, too, has been a champion of first amendment issues in the state for over 35 years. As the former Executive Director of the First Amendment Foundation, she was instrumental in crafting the public record access policies and laws the Trident and other news outlets rely onto inform Florida’s citizens. Under her direction, the Trident has won numerous awards and published articles that have received state, national and international attention.

“As we continue to expand – placing local and regional journalists strategically throughout the state – I am thrilled to elevate my role by becoming the publisher,” said Petersen. “The Trident will continue to grow, ensuring investigative reporting informs our citizens and holds governments and those influencing them accountable.”

Petersen splits her time between Tallahassee and New Mexico.