Palm Coast’s Development Derangement Syndrome

If Arabs and Jews didn’t exist, I’m pretty sure developers would bear the brunt of our unthinking bigotries, at least in Palm Coast.

There are times when covering local government hearings on proposed developments feels like I’m watching the theater of the absurd. The hearing a few weeks ago about a planned 500-home development in Seminole Woods was one of those times.

The development is just south of Grand Landings, a bigger development of nearly 900 homes. I recall covering the 2019 hearing when Grand Landings wanted to expand. Neighboring residents came out in opposition, many of them objecting to the size of the development, the allowance for apartment buildings, and 150,000 square feet of commercial space. Not in character with our neighborhood, people said. Nor fit for apartment buildings, people said, trotting out that dog whistle against renters.

Grand Landings, a gated community, has since been filling up. You could see the extent from the number of Grand Landings residents who turned out at a county planning board meeting to oppose the 500-unit development by ICI Homes. It might as well have been an SNL skit. They read from the very same script used against Grand Landings seven years ago. Same arguments. Trees are disappearing. Our way of life will be affected. Our property values will fall. The commercial zone is out of character with single-family residential.

It’s true, the 850,000 square feet of commercial space seems pretty colossal for that area. It would be four times the size of Island Walk off Palm Coast Parkway. It’s doubtful it could function successfully at that size, so on that count the opposition had valid points. I suspect ICI is pulling a fast one, asking for 850,000 square feet now only to convert most of that to more homes later. But there was also opposition to the size of the housing development, with one Grand Landings resident complaining about the woods going away, as if his own gated community hadn’t bulldozed hundreds of acres of woods and wildlife habitat, as if his own backyard sod isn’t the graveyard of former wilds.

Do these people hear themselves talking? It would be as if I were to oppose the owner of a vacant lot across the street from my house from leveling the trees and building there. I got my own. I don’t want others to have theirs. It’s not a tenable position. I’m not even sure it’s moral.

I say this not as an advocate of development. As I’m writing these lines, the insufferable sounds of saws on cinder, roofers’ hammers and the endless beep-beep of a bulldozer backing up are soundtracking my Saturday, as they have most days for most of the last many years. Then I remember that every beep and hammer blow adds to the laborer’s paycheck, feeds a family, keeps a roof over their heads.

It’s not all either-or. Every time a tree falls my heart breaks a little. To me there’s no question that Palm Coast doesn’t regulate developers enough against clear-cutting where some old growth could be preserved. Construction trucks tear up our roads with impunity, when a per-trip fee could generate dollars to help supplement the city’s starving streets fund. The local infrastructure is overtaxed, traffic is a pain, but it’s not as if we live in a village. We want a city. Cities come with urban tradeoffs. The alternative is the Mondex.

I also don’t find builders’ complaints about higher impact fees–the one-time development fees imposed on the price of a house to defray the impact of development on parks, schools, roads and so on–convincing. The fees, which well exceed $25,000 on a typical Palm Coast house, are passed on to the buyer, and have no more of a dampening effect on the market than property taxes, which lawmakers, in the rush to eliminate homesteaded property taxes, equally blame for discouraging home-buying even as houses keep getting built, sold and bought at a ridiculous clip.

Builders aren’t without fair arguments about (not against) impact fees. They’re just not making them. Impact fees bear a disproportionate share of development’s impacts because of Florida’s perverted property tax system. That system has commercial, industrial and non-homesteaded properties, including renters, subsidizing the taxes and services of homesteaded property owners like me: my property tax bill has fallen over 35 percent since we bought our house in 2008 even as my property value has doubled.

That, in essence, is why development doesn’t pay for itself, why local governments are forever chasing growth to capitalize on those couple of years of full-tax authority on a new house before the homestead exemption lobotomizes revenue, and why impact fees increase even as our infrastructure continues to decay. The restriction on impact fee spending to “new” infrastructure is also a nonsensical artifice that financially segregates new and old infrastructure as if all residents don’t impact both equally.

And there’s no more ridiculous doctrine than “if you don’t grow, you die.” The slogan is the fabrication of developers, by developers, for the benefit of developers.

For all that, we existing residents are on very thin ice when arguing that builders and developers should not be allowed to use their land exactly as ours was not that long ago. None of us has been here for very long. All of us live in homes that wiped out Edens of green. All of us contribute shocks to the city’s infrastructure no more and no less than yesterday’s arrivals. It’s not because some of us live on obscenely sprawly quarter-acre lots or larger that we have the right to tell a homebuyer not to dare buy on a smaller lot. If anything, smaller lots are more environmentally responsible, and density makes for more vibrant, less suburbanly stupefied cities.

Palm Coast Mayor Mike Norris got elected on a promise to stop development. He’s stuck to his TNT. He doesn’t yet have a council majority to second him, even though the council has hardly approved any new developments for the past two years. Norris may get his way at the next election: it’s every local government’s right to set policy. If stopping development is policy, then so be it.

Even then, he could not stop massive developments on the west side of Palm Coast that were approved 20 years ago, such as Neoga Lakes and Old Brick Township, or development on the 7,000-odd lots ITT platted. Norris and I live on that kind of lot.

ITT originally designed Palm Coast in the 1960s as a city the size of New Orleans, then scaled back to a city of 250,000. We’re only halfway there, thanks to the very same people who moved in and who now want to shut the door. You could call the hypocrisy DDS–development derangement syndrome.

Pierre Tristam is the editor of FlaglerLive. A version of this piece airs on WNZF.