DeSantis Warns: The Vetoes Are Coming

Gov. Ron DeSantis threw out the V word on Thursday and warned state legislators he is getting ready to use his line-item veto power.

During a lengthy press conference on higher education held on the campus of Florida Atlantic University, the Republican governor took shots at the Legislature for not passing a budget on time. He also noted that the final $115.1 billion budget includes enough local projects for individual lawmakers to leave him “kind of numb.”

He will have to sign the budget and use any line-item vetoes before July 1.

“Well, there obviously will be veto[es],” said DeSantis, who last year vetoed $949.6 million in projects from the budget that runs through next Monday. In 2023, the governor vetoed $510.9 million from the state’s spending plan and in 2022 he vetoed a whopping $3.1 billion.

DeSantis’ remarks on the subject were brief but biting.

“I think those of you who follow state politics, legislative stuff, we’d thought we’d get a budget in early May. Fiscal year ends June 30. They didn’t quite do that and they ended up producing one probably about 45 days after the deadline — which, you know is their prerogative to do. The reality, though, is there’s a lot to go through. So we’ve been going through it. I mean like I’m kind of numb with all the different line items that are in it.”

The GOP-led Legislature failed to pass the budget during the regular 60-day session. Leaders agreed to an extended session and on June 16 approved a $115.1 billion budget and a $1.3 billion tax cut package. The 2025-26 budget is $3.5 billion smaller than this year’s and half a billion less than DeSantis proposed spending.

The House and Senate also agreed as part of the budget to direct for the next two years $1.5 into the Budget Stabilization Fund to weather a potential recession. The emergency fund could help Florida get through the looming federal funding cuts.

The Senate unanimously voted for the budget, whereas two Democrats in the House voted against it.

–Christine Sexton, Florida Phoenix