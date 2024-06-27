DeSantis Vetoes Occupational License Reform Bill Aimed at Broadening Opportunities and Reducing Recidivism

Florida is one of the most burdensome states in its occupational licensure laws, which is why supporters of a bill that would have made it easier for applicants with criminal records to apply for a barber or cosmetologist license expressed disappointment after Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed that proposal on Wednesday night.

The bipartisan measure (HB 133) sponsored by Miami-Dade Democrat Kevin Chambliss and Seminole County Republican Rachel Plakon, would have reduced the time from five years to three years that the Barbers’ Board and Board of Cosmetology could use a criminal conviction as grounds to deny licenses.









The measure also would have allowed those boards to recognize educational program credits earned through barber and cosmetology training programs in Florida correctional institutions. (The Florida Department of Corrections Bureau of Education partners with state colleges, technical colleges, and community organizations to provide vocational training in 37 trades to inmates, according to a legislative bill analysis).

The bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate during the 2024 legislative session, but that unified support failed to influence the governor.

“The bill categorically prohibits the board from considering an applicant’s criminal history within three years of the application for a license, but there may be good reason for the board to have this information before making a decision regarding a particular applicant,” DeSantis wrote in his veto message.

Criminal justice reform advocates argued the governor should have signed the bill.

“[Wednesday’s] veto of HB 133 means that much-needed occupational licensing reform has come to a standstill in Florida,” said Sadaf Knight, CEO of the Florida Policy Institute (FPI), in a written statement.

“Right now, people who have completed their sentences face a multitude of barriers to economic stability. Not only would this legislation have paved career pathways for returning citizens — it would also have come with benefits to the state budget. A recent FPI analysis found that common-sense reforms to the occupational licensing process could yield tens of millions in savings as a result of reduced recidivism rates.”









“We’re deeply disappointed with the governor’s veto of a bill that would have promoted economic opportunity and reduced criminal recidivism,” said Mike Greenberg of the Institute of Justice Florida.

“One of the strongest indicators for whether someone returning to society will commit crimes again is their ability to obtain stable, meaningful work. This bill would have been a strong step in the right direction toward helping people who have made mistakes in the past set their lives on the right path through honest work.”

“Second-chance employment strengthens public safety, increases successful reentry, and stimulates the economy,” Neil Volz of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition said in a text message.

“All across the state, we are seeing support grow for these types of common-sense policies. This bipartisan bill would have broken down barriers to employment and helped families and communities throughout the state. We are disappointed by the governor’s veto but will continue to work with Florida’s business community, advocates, families, and the bi-partisan group of legislators who recognize the immense benefit this type of legislation can have for communities throughout Florida.”

Orlando Democratic House Rep. Anna Eskamani issued a press release alluding to the fact that in addition to HB 133, DeSantis vetoed two other criminal justice related bills on Wednesday.

“The bills — some of which were supported by Republicans and all of which passed the Legislature by overwhelming margins — would have reduced the barriers that formerly incarcerated people face when trying to obtain an education or start a career,” Eskamani said.

“These ideas drew support from across the ideological spectrum, from the Koch-based Institute for Justice … to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. It’s incredibly disappointing to see these bipartisan, pro-safety bills get vetoed, especially during a time where they are so desperately needed to move Florida into the future.”

Florida is ranked as the fifth most burdensome state in the country for its occupational licensing laws, according to a 2022 report by the Institute for Justice. According to a Florida Policy Institute 2023 report, approximately 379 occupational licensing laws and regulations restrict or ban people with past convictions from accessing certain social and economic opportunities.









The Phoenix reached out to House bill sponsors Chambliss and Plakon for reaction.

“I would like to thank all those involved with helping to get HB 133 this far along in the process,” said Chambliss in a written statement. “I especially want to thank my Co-Prime, Rep. Plakon for her tireless efforts on this Bi-Partisan piece of legislation. While we did not make it to the finish line this year, I am optimistic that we will continue to collaborate with all parties and work on this Bill again next year.”

An aide to Rep. Plakon told the Phoenix that she had no comment on DeSantis’ veto.

–Mitch Perry, Florida Phoenix