DeSantis Endorses Leek as Hutson’s Replacement, and as John Morgan Sneers

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday endorsed House Appropriations Chairman Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, in a Northeast Florida Senate race, days after high-profile attorney John Morgan publicly criticized Leek.

“I’m happy to endorse Tom Leek, a proven conservative, for the Florida Senate,” DeSantis said in a statement released by Leek’s campaign. “In the Florida House, he has fought alongside us on the countless initiatives that have made Florida the freest state in the union.” Leek is running this year to replace term-limited Sen. Travis Hutson, R-St. Augustine, in Senate District 7, which is made up of St. Johns, Putnam, Flagler and part of Volusia counties.









Morgan on Thursday criticized Leek on the X social-media platform, calling him “Tom Leech” and citing a large increase in Leek’s reported net worth since he was elected to the House. “Look at his net worth before he got to Tally and now,” Morgan wrote. “He works for an insurance company. Follow the money.” Morgan said he was responding because Leek “has begun to attack me as he gears up for a Senate run.”

Morgan’s firm, Orlando-based Morgan & Morgan, tangles with insurance companies as it represents plaintiffs in personal-injury cases. With a candidate-qualifying period next week, Republican Gerry James, Democrat George Anthony Hill II and unaffiliated candidate Michael Gist also have opened campaign accounts to run in Senate District 7.