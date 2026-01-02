FlaglerLive

No Bull, no Fluff, No Smudges

Flagler Sheriff’s Detention Deputy’s Battery Charge Likely to Be Dropped as Alleged Victim Refuses to Pursue It

| | Leave a Comment

flagler county jail
A Flagler County Sheriff’s detention deputy was arrested on a misdemeanor charge on Jan. 1, but the alleged victim doesn’t want to pursue the charge. (© FlaglerLive)

The alleged victim at the center of an incident that led to the arrest of a Flagler County Sheriff’s detention deputy on New Year’s night has all but recanted and asked the court to drop the charges and lift a no-contact order.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office issued a release about the arrest in Daytona Beach of Sara Radford, a detention deputy, on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. Today, Jose Marine, wrote the court “to formally state I don’t wish to pursue charges.”

He wrote Volusia County Court Judge David Cromartie that on Jan. 1, “circumstances arose that led to law enforcement involvement. Due to the overall confusion of the situation I’m unable to recall events that occurred. At no point was there any physical injury or intentional harm caused.”

A misdemeanor battery charge is punishable by a maximum of a year in jail, though it rarely leads to jail time, and for first-time offenders, it typically results in some probation. Absent unusual circumstances, prosecutors don’t generally pursue a battery charge when the alleged victim doesn’t want to pursue it, or has recanted.

“Sara Radford is not a violent person,” Marine wrote. “She poses no threat to me or others. I told officers on scene I was drunk and [confused]. I didn’t want to pursue charges and no legal action is needed.”

Radford was suspended without pay on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said, pending the outcome of the criminal case. She was the agency’s 2023 Detention Deputy of the Year. Radford joined the agency in August 2011.

The State Attorney’s Office had not filed an information ratifying the charge, and has not yet filed a document dismissing the charge. Either way, Radford is likely to face an internal inquiry and possible penalties for policy violations. She is the second member of the Sheriff’s Office to face arrest in less than a month. Ardit Coma, a detective, was arrested on a fleeing and eluding charge in Ormond Beach in early December. The charge was quickly dropped. Coma was disciplined for speeding in an agency-issued vehicle.

Support FlaglerLive's End of Year Fundraiser
Thank you. Because of you, we’ve reached and exceeded our $10,000 goal—and that’s no small thing. It’s a powerful show of support for independent, local journalism. With your continued help, we’re hoping to match (and, if possible, exceed) last year’s contributions of nearly $13,000 before 2026 greets us. Asking tough questions is increasingly met with hostility. The political climate—nationally and right here in Flagler County—is at war with fearless reporting. Officials and powerbrokers often prefer echo chambers to accountability. They want news that flatters, not news that informs. They want stenographers. We give them journalism. After 16 years, you know FlaglerLive won’t be intimidated. We dig. We don’t sanitize to pander or please. We report reality, no matter who it upsets. Even you. Imagine Flagler County without that kind of local coverage: no one sitting through long meetings, no one connecting the dots, no one asking the follow-up questions others won’t. Decisions would be made in the dark, with fewer eyes watching and fewer facts reaching the public. Silence would be easier—for them. But standing up to this kind of pressure requires resources. It requires a community that values courage over comfort. Stand with us, and help us hold the line. Fund the journalism they don’t want you to read. There’s no paywall—but it’s not free. Take a moment and become a champion of enlightening journalism. Any amount helps. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization, and donations are tax deductible.
You may donate openly or anonymously.
We like Zeffy (no fees), but if you prefer to use PayPal, click here.
If you prefer the Ben Franklin way, we're at: P.O. Box 354263, Palm Coast, FL 32135.
 

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Conner Bosch law attorneys lawyers offices palm coast flagler county
  • grand living realty
  • politis matovina attorneys for justice personal injury law auto truck accidents