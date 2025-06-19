Democrat Josh Weil Running for Senate in Bid to Unseat Ashley Moody

After boosting his profile during an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. House, Democrat Josh Weil announced Wednesday that he will try to unseat U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., in 2026.

“I’m running because Floridians are suffering,” Weil, a teacher, said “People can’t afford to live here anymore. Rent, health care, gas, home insurance — everything is more expensive than ever and politicians are making it worse. Ashley Moody is putting politics over Floridians.”

Weil lost an April 1 special election to Republican Randy Fine in Congressional District 6, which is made up of all or parts of Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. But Democrats touted Weil’s performance in the heavily Republican district.

Gov. Ron DeSantis in January appointed Moody, the state’s former attorney general, to the Senate seat after Marco Rubio resigned to become secretary of state. The Republican Party of Florida quickly attacked Weil on Wednesday, describing him as “a failed congressional candidate.”

–News Service of Florida