Daytona State College Proposes No Tuition Increase for 14th Consecutive Year

Recognizing the need to keep college affordable for all students, Daytona State College has proposed freezing tuition and associated fees for the 2024-25 academic year. This would mark the 14th consecutive year of no increases in tuition and associated fee rates. The DSC District Board of Trustees will vote on the proposal on Thursday at its regular monthly meeting.

In a related announcement, The Florida Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis have allocated funding for several major projects at Daytona State, including support for continued development of a state-of-the-art Law Enforcement Academy and Emergency Services Training Center.









“Providing our students and the community with an affordable education is an investment in our future,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State. “Having access to life-changing educational opportunities positions our students to further their studies, embark on rewarding careers and improve the quality of life for themselves and their families.”

Daytona State was the only state college to lower tuition by two percent in 2015. The proposed tuition freeze would apply to all Daytona State bachelor’s, associates, career and technical certificate programs, as well as adult education.

Daytona State’s tuition remains well below the national average and the U.S. Department of Education ranks DSC among the most affordable public four-year institutions in the country. A Florida resident can expect to pay approximately half the cost for an associate level or a bachelor’s degree at DSC compared to the cost at a Florida public university.

The funding for capital and program projects was included in the State budget passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor earlier this month.

“The funding provided by the Legislature and Gov. DeSantis will help us enhance the educational experience for our students and allow us to update essential facilities and systems,” said DSC President Tom LoBasso. “We greatly appreciate their ongoing support of our mission.”

DSC’s Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Center now under construction on the DeLand Campus will allow DSC to train recruits and sworn offers using the latest techniques and facilities. When it opens in 2025, it will provide training for 240 law enforcement recruits, 70 correctional officer recruits, and 250 Emergency Medical Technician and paramedic students annually. It is the largest program of its kind in Volusia and Flagler counties.









The State allocated $3.3 million to remodel two existing buildings on the DeLand Campus to house the Center. DSC received $6.1 million toward the development of a new facility in partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to support a Certificate and Associate of Science degree in Aviation Maintenance Management that includes certification in Aviation Airframe Mechanics and Aviation Powerplant Mechanics.

The State allocated $1.5 million for SUVs, patient simulators and virtual reality lab equipment for the DSC’s Law Enforcement and Emergency Services Center. The State also provided $541,000 to purchase breathing apparatus to replace existing firefighting gear set to be retired in 2026. The new self-contained breathing apparatus and extrication tools will be like those used by regional firefighting and first responder agencies.

The State also allocated $570,000 for improvements to DSC’s Auto Service Technology Program at the Advanced Technology College. The funding will support upgrades and facility improvements that will allow students to train on the latest advancements in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. The upgrades will ensure students are prepared to meet industry demands and be successful in their careers.