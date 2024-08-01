Daytona State College Receives $15,000 Grant from BofA to Support Students Earning Teaching Credentials

Daytona State College has received a $15,000 grant from Bank of America that will be used to help students in the College’s Education program as they prepare to take State-mandated teaching certification tests.

Through Daytona State’s Aspiring Teacher Exam Prep (ATEP) program, BofA’s grant will support up to 150 aspiring educators in Volusia, Flagler and Brevard counties by covering fees for mandatory teacher certification exams and offering access to specialized test preparation software.









“Increasing the supply of certified teachers is critical to filling regional workforce demands,” said Dr. Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College. “Reducing the burden of costly exams and providing support to achieve success will allow our students to fulfill their dreams of becoming teachers.”

To become a State-certified teacher, a student must pass the Florida Teacher Certification Examinations, a series of tests covering general knowledge, subject areas, and professional education. The full series ranges from $380 to $430, depending on the number of subject areas, and first-time pass rates average 59% to 69% statewide. Students can retake any portion of the tests as many times as necessary, but at $130-$150 per attempt, the cost adds up.

“These tests are particularly rigorous and often must be taken several times,” said Donald May, Chair of Daytona State’s School of Education. “More than half of the students in our Education program qualify for federal aid, and the need to retake these tests often adds financial burdens on them, in addition to delaying their ability to join the workforce. This grant will help a great number of students prepare for and take the tests with confidence.”

Daytona State College is one of 12 East Central Florida organizations Bank of America is supporting with economic mobility grants awarded to organizations through the year. This first round of grants is focused on improving the lives of individuals and families by investing in health and jobs.









“Partnering with Daytona State College to help aspiring teachers is part our commitment to driving real sustainable change in East Central Florida,” said Peter Mannino, president, Bank of America East Central Florida. “By supporting local organizations, we are taking action to provide the resources and support needed to build thriving communities long-term.”

DSC’s School of Education offers seven options for fully accredited, State-approved Bachelor of Science in Education degrees, including Elementary Education, Exceptional Student Education, and five Secondary Education programs including Biology, Chemistry, Earth/Space Science, Mathematics and Physics.

Daytona State offers a range of initiatives to support students entering the teaching profession. The most recent is the Teacher Apprenticeship Program, which allows participants to complete their Bachelor of Science in Education while continuing to work full-time as paraprofessionals in surrounding school districts.